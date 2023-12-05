5 bold predictions for Novak Djokovic in 2024

Novak Djokovic ended the current year as the World No. 1, thereby reaching 400 weeks as the top player in the world. As he keeps extending his incomparable legacy by reaching newer heights every year, one is left to wonder where he's going to stop.

With not too many records left for the 36-year-old Serb to break, the next year will present more opportunities for him to achieve more feats. There is still some unfinished business for the Serb, as far as his career achievements are concerned.

Five bold predictions for Djokovic in 2024:

#1. Winning the Calendar Year Grand Slam:

No male tennis player has achieved the feat of winning all four Grand Slams in a calendar year since Rod Laver did it in 1969, but Djokovic was a match away from doing it in 2021. He was pipped at the post once again by Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, in 2023. Hence, his next goal would be to reach that incredible milestone in 2024 at the age of 37.

The Serb remains the overwhelming favorite to win at least two of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon and Australian Open. A potential comeback by Rafael Nadal might challenge him at the French Open, but the jury is still out on the 38-year-old Spaniard’s chances of being fully fit at his age.

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner should also continue to pose considerable threats to the Serb, but as he has proved in the past, he can overcome either of them on the highest stage.

#2. Winning a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title:

Djokovic has made it a habit of winning Wimbledon titles and very few players can pose a serious challenge to him on grass at the moment. Should he be able to win the title at the All England Club, it will be his eighth Wimbledon title- as many as Roger Federer has won.

It is still debatable whether Djokovic is as good a player as Federer on grass, but his record at Wimbledon speaks volumes. Moreover, the Serb has beaten Federer thrice at Wimbledon, which is an incredible feat.

#3. Winning the Olympic gold:

The Olympic gold has eluded the great Serb to date, although he came close a few times. This is an aspect in which both Nadal and Federer have scored above Djokovic. Hence, he will want to set the record straight in 2024.

The next Olympic Games will be held in Paris, with the tennis competition taking place on the clay of Roland Garros. This might also be Nadal’s swansong and the great Spaniard will want to finish on a high note on his favorite surface.

As of now, one cannot rule out the chance of yet another Nadal-Djokovic clash on the red dirt of Paris. The likes of Alcaraz will also be there, but Djokovic will fancy his chances of winning the gold for Serbia and thereby remove that blemish from his CV.

#4. Beating Rafael Nadal at French Open:

Djokovic has been a distant second-best at the French Open behind his closest rival. However, he has beaten Nadal twice in the tournament - a feat nobody else has achieved.

Nadal will want to finish on a high note in Paris by winning his 15th French Open title there. However, given the fact that the Spaniard will be coming back from an injury, he might struggle to make a deep run and thereby potentially end up not facing Djokovic in the tournament.

#5. Winning a record-equalling fifth US Open title:

For all his exploits on hardcourts and his claim as the greatest player on that surface, Djokovic has four US Open titles, which pale in comparison to his 10 Australian Open ones. It remains to be seen whether the Serb can emulate Pete Sampras and Roger Federer’s feat of winning five titles each by winning there in 2024.

Daniil Medvedev and Alcaraz are going to be his closest competitors there. Fatigue might also be a factor, as the tournament will be held in August-September, with the end of the season approaching. However, as the great man has proved in the recent past, he has it in him to play well throughout the year even at this age.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis