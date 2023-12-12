5 bold predictions for Novak Djokovic in 2024

Novak Djokovic continued to scale one peak after another in tennis in 2023. He now has 24 Grand Slams and more than 400 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world to his name. Those numbers could further increase in the coming year, with the 36-year-old Serb showing no signs of slowing down.

On current form, the Serb will be the favorite in any tournament he decides to enter. However, at this age, he could very well see a reversal of fortunes in 2024. In this article, we will take a look at five bold predictions for him in 2024.

#1 Not winning the Australian Open

It seems inconceivable at the moment that Djokovic will lose a match at his most successful Slam. He has won the title 10 times and has not lost any match in the tournament since 2018. Hence, the Serb will be the odds-on favorite to win his 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January, 2024.

However, the law of averages might catch up with him for once. Besides, both Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are formidable players on slow-medium hardcourt. So, either of them might stop Djokovic next year.

#2 Not remaining inside the top three by the end of the year

Djokovic has a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the world at the moment. But having an ordinary year in 2024 might mean that he will no longer be inside the top three by its end. Both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are on the ascent and could very well topple the Serb to go ahead of him.

Besides, there is the solid presence of veteran Medvedev and a budding youngster like Holger Rune, each of whom has the ability to upset Djokovic.

#3 Not winning Wimbledon

Alcaraz might have shown other players a way by beating the Serb in the Wimbledon final in 2023. It seemed almost impossible that the seven-time champion would lose at the All England Club anytime soon, given the relative ineptness of young players on grass.

However, Alcaraz got the better of him in a titanic tussle and might very well go on to repeat the act in 2024. It is, however, to be noted that barring the Spaniard, there is hardly any player besides Matteo Berrettini and Nick Kyrgios, who find themselves comfortable on grass.

#4 Not winning any Masters 1000 title

Djokovic won a couple of ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2023, in Cincinnati and Paris. However, he does not take part in too many Masters 1000 tournaments these days. Hence, there is a chance that he goes without winning any of them next year.

The Serb will fancy his chances in Rome and also in at least one of the hardcourt tournaments. However, with Rafael Nadal also likely to feature in the European clay swing, the Serb might find it difficult to add to his imposing tally of 40 Masters 1000 titles.

#5 Losing to Nadal at least once

With Rafael Nadal's much-anticipated comeback looming, there is a strong possibility of Djokovic meeting him at least once on clay in 2024. Nadal has dominated their head-to-head on clay and might beat him once more next year.

With the Olympic Games also scheduled to be held on the red clay of Paris, the chances of Nadal beating his arch-rivals at least once increase further.

