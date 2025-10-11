5 most endearing pictures of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf ft. American's impromptu kiss with his wife at Australian Open

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are one of the most revered tennis couples of all time. The two started dating in 1999 and got married in 2001. They are now parents to two children, Jaden and Jaz Elle.Agassi and Graf are two of the greatest tennis players of all time, and both had glittering careers in tennis. While the American won eight Grand Slams, the German won 22 singles Majors, which was an Open Era record until being bettered by Serena Williams and later, Novak Djokovic.Steffi Graf's 1988 season is one of the greatest in tennis history, as she won all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold, thus being the only player to date to win the calendar Golden Slam.Over the years, Agassi has often shared pictures of himself and Graf on social media, including quite a few heartfelt ones. On that note, let's take a look at five such pictures.#5. New Year's 2024Andre Agassi took to social media to celebrate the New Year, sharing an image of himself and Steffi Graf hugging. The caption read:&quot;With love 2024.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteffi Graf appeared alongside Andre Agassi in Pickleball Slam 2, and the couple also played an exhibition match at the Sports Festival in Romania's Cluj-Napoca, where they faced Simona Halep and Andrei Pavel.Agassi has appeared in quite a few tennis events so far in 2024. He was present at the Australian Open and attended the Netflix Slam, which was an exhibition event featuring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.Agassi was also present at this year's US Open, where he presented the winner's trophy to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.#4. Dressing up for HalloweenAndre Agassi often takes to social media to share images of himself and Steffi Graf on various occasions and festivals. One such instance came on Halloween 2015 when the couple dressed up for the occasion.Agassi was dressed as Donald Trump and he shared an image of himself and Graf, with the caption reading:&quot;Do we have a winner?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#3. Pickleball Slam 2Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf teamed up for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, where they faced Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe. The former shared an image of himself with his wife ahead of the tournament, captioning it with a heart emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAgassi and Graf eventually won the tournament and the $1 million prize purse after beating McEnroe and Sharapova. The eight-time Grand Slam champion previously partnered Andy Roddick in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam and won it by defeating McEnroe and Michael Chang.#2. Wimbledon 1992 Champions dinnerAndre Agassi and Steffi Graf have both been Wimbledon champions during their respective careers, and 1992 was the one year when both triumphed at the London Major. While the German registered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 win over Monica Seles in her final, the American edged out Goran Ivanisevic 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in his title clash.Earlier this year, Agassi shared an image of himself and Graf with their respective trophies from that year's Champions' Ball. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAgassi never won another edition of Wimbledon after 1992, with a runner-up finish in 1999 being his best performance since then. Steffi Graf, on the other hand, is one of the most successful champions at the grass-court Major, with seven titles to her name.#1. Andre Agassi planting a kiss on Steffi Graf's picture at Australian Open 2024Andre Agassi was present in Melbourne during the Australian Open 2024 to bring out the winners' trophies with Evonne Goolagong Cawley during the morning session and with Ashleigh Barty during the evening session.The American shared an image of himself kissing his wife winner's portrait, with his caption reading:&quot;Talk to me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Australian Open is the one Grand Slam where Agassi and Graf have the same number of singles titles. The German won three successive titles at the Melbourne Major from 1988-1990, while her fourth title came in 1994.Agassi won his first Australian Open title in 1995 after beating Pete Sampras in the final while his other triumphs there are the only Majors he has won in the 21st century,