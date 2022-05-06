5 famous WTA players who idolize Roger Federer, featuring Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu

Roger Federer is one of the greatest and most popular players in the history of tennis. The former World No. 1, who turned professional in 1998, has claimed 103 ATP singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles.

The legendary Swiss won the ATP Fans' Favorite award, introduced in 2000, every year from 2003 to 2021. Many current players competing on both the men's and women's tours have revealed they looked up to the 40-year-old when growing up.

Here is a look at five active WTA players who have identified Federer as their idol:

#5 Coco Gauff

World No. 16 Coco Gauff has identified Federer as one of her idols, along with Serena and Venus Williams. The 18-year-old wished the Swiss a happy 40th birthday on Twitter last year, describing him as "the ultimate icon in tennis."

The American revealed she has been a fan "since holding a tennis racket as a kid." The two-time WTA titlist also lauded the 20-time Grand Slam champion in an interview last year.

"He is probably one of the most influential players in history," Gauff said. "We all know Roger is the best on and off the pitch for the way he influenced the game, the way he behaves, how he reacts to the media and how he deals with them deals with how he teaches how to behave in every situation. I try to learn and imitate all of this on my way."

"He's a great guy, I had the opportunity to talk to him a few times and he was always a support for me," she added. "You don't have the words to describe Federer as a person. "I don't think anyone has said or can say anything bad about him. He's one of the best athletes, players and people I've ever met. I even forget about tennis - he's one of the best in general."

#4 Anett Kontaveit

World No. 6 Anett Kontaveit has previously picked Federer and Victoria Azarenka as two of the players she most looked up to during her childhood. In an interview with Tennis & Co in 2014, the 26-year-old, who has won six WTA titles, explained what she admired about the legendary Swiss.

"[He] is obviously one of the greatest players out there," the Estonian said. "I love his technique, how smooth he makes everything look and of course how mentally strong he is."

#3 Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer celebrate winning the 2019 Hopman Cup

World No. 13 Belinda Bencic has regularly spoken of her admiration for Federer, who she has identified as her idol. The 25-year-old has partnered her compatriot in mixed doubles at the Hopman Cup and helped Switzerland win the title in 2018 and 2019.

After winning the women's singles event at last year's Tokyo Olympics, Bencic dedicated her gold medal to the 40-year-old, along with her other idol and countrywoman Martina Hingis.

"I think I accomplished it for them," Bencic said. "I think they did so much in their careers. I’m not sure I will ever be able to do what they have done. But maybe I could help them to accomplish this one by giving them this Olympics. So it’s both for Martina and for Roger."

#2 Emma Raducanu

As well as idolizing Simona Halep and Li Na, World No. 11 Emma Raducanu has previously picked Federer as one of her tennis heroes. In an interview as a child, the US Open champion explained why she enjoyed watching the Swiss star.

"He just moves around so simply and makes it look easy," the 19-year-old Brit said.

#1 Simona Halep

World No. 21 Simona Halep has revealed that both Federer and seven-time Grand Slam winner Justine Henin are her idols. In an interview with Digi Sport last year, the two-time Major champion and former World No. 1 spoke about the impact the Swiss great's retirement will have.

"When Roger Federer will retire, it will be a tragedy for all of us," the 30-year-old Romanian said. "What he has accomplished is enormous and he will remain an idol for a whole generation. His decision will have to be respected because life means something else than tennis."

