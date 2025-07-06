5 fathers and mothers remaining in Wimbledon 2nd week ft. Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic

The Wimbledon Championships are one of the most iconic events on the tennis tour. The first week in London has presented some engrossing matches and intriguing results on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have secured their place in the fourth round. The Spaniard is unbeaten in his last 21 matches and is a heavy favorite to win this year.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is the only top-five seed remaining on the women's side at Wimbledon. She survived a tricky challenge against Emma Raducanu in the third round and will face Elise Mertens in the fourth.

Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka were among the new parents at this year’s Wimbledon. Let’s check out the other moms and dads still alive after the first week in London:

#5) Belinda Bencic

Bencic at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

First up is Belinda Bencic.

Bencic welcomed a baby daughter named Bella into her life in April 2024. She has been in a long-term relationship with former soccer player Martin Hromkovic for the last few years.

The Swiss captured her first title as a mother at the Abu Dhabi Open in February. She also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Madison Keys in straight sets.

Bencic has been brilliant at Wimbledon so far. She started her campaign by cruising past Alycia Parks and Elsa Jacquemot in the initial few rounds and then showed her class against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The 28-year-old defeated the Italian in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7).

#4) Novak Djokovic

Djokovic and his son Stefan at The Championships - Wimbledon - Source: Getty

Second on the list is seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic got married to his high school sweetheart, Jelena, in 2014. They became parents to Stefan that same year and welcomed their daughter, Tara, in 2017. The Serb's children are often seen supporting him from the stands, alongside their mother.

Djokovic has reached the finals at Wimbledon consecutively for the last four years. He hardly broke a sweat in the first week, cruising past Alexandre Muller, Daniel Evans, and Miomir Kecmanovic in the initial few rounds. The sixth seed eliminated Kecmanovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

#3) Nicolas Jarry

Jarry and his son at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry has been the surprise package at the Wimbledon Championships this year. After early exits in Paris, Rosmalen and Halle, he is through to the last 16 in London. The Czech defeated Joao Fonseca in the third round, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4).

Jarry is married to his longtime partner, Laura Urruti. They tied the knot in 2020 and are now parents to two boys, Juan and Santiago. Their first son arrived in April 2022, followed by their second in August 2023.

#2) Taylor Fritz

Fritz signs autographs at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Taylor Fritz.

Fritz has been in scintillating form on grass. After a first-round exit in Paris, he showed his potential by winning in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. The American captured his fourth title at the Eastbourne Open this year and defeated Jenson Brooksby in the final.

Fritz continued his purple patch on grass with high-quality wins over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Gabriel Diallo, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Wimbledon. He defeated the Spaniard Davidovich Fokina in the last round, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.

The 28-year-old married his high school sweetheart, Raquel Pedraza, in 2016 when they were just 18 and 17. Both were professional tennis players at the time, who bonded over the sport. They became parents a year later, welcoming their son Jordan, who is now eight.

#1) Karen Khachanov

Khachanov at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Closing this list will be Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov and Veronika Shkliaeva tied the knot in 2016, after five years together. They’re now parents to two boys, David, who was born in 2019, and Mikael, born in 2023.

The Russian has been clinical in London so far. After cruising past Mackenzie McDonald and Shintaro Mochizuki in the first two rounds, he outlasted Nuno Borges in the third. Khachanov defeated the Portuguese Borges in five sets, 7-6(6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).

The 29-year-old is through to the fourth round in London for the third time in his career. He reached the quarterfinals in 2021, which is his best result at Wimbledon so far.

