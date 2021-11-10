5 feats Novak Djokovic could achieve at the 2021 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has broken numerous records and achieved a ton of milestones in the 2021 season. The Serb began the year by winning a record-extending ninth title at the Australian Open. He then went on to break Roger Federer's record for most weeks as World No. 1 (310 weeks).

The 34-year-old then became the first player since Roy Emerson and Rod Laver to win each Major twice when he triumphed at Roland Garros. Djokovic went on to equal Federer and Nadal's all-time Grand Slam tally at Wimbledon, where he secured his 20th Major.

More recently, Djokovic sealed a record-breaking seventh Year-End No. 1 finish taking him past childhood hero Pete Sampras' tally of six. The Serb's title in Paris-Bercy also saw him claim sole ownership of the Masters 1000 record with 37 (he was previously tied on 36 with Nadal).

With the ATP Finals scheduled to get underway in a few days, here's a look at five feats Novak Djokovic could achieve at the season-ending event in Turin.

#1 Novak Djokovic could equal Roger Federer's all-time record of six ATP Finals titles

Roger Federer has six season-ending championships

Roger Federer has won the most titles in the history of the ATP Finals (6). Novak Djokovic has won the event five times and is tied with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras on the all-time leaderboard.

Winning the title in Turin this year would take Djokovic level with Federer and put his name on yet another record.

#2 Novak Djokovic could become the oldest champion in the history of the event

Roger Federer currently holds the record for being the oldest player to win the ATP Finals. The Swiss was 30 years old when he won the event in 2011.

Novak Djokovic is currently 34 years old, meaning he will quite comfortably eclipse Federer's record should he emerge as the champion. The Serb last won the ATP Finals in 2015, when he was into his 29th year.

#3 Novak Djokovic can move to second on the list of most match wins at the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic could topple Ivan Lendl

Novak Djokovic has a total of 38 match wins in the season-ending event, which places him third on the all-time leaderboard behind Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl. While Federer is miles ahead of the Serb with a whopping 59 wins, Djokovic is within touching distance of Lendl, who has 39 victories.

Djokovic needs just two wins in Turin this year to move past Lendl and occupy the second spot.

#4 Novak Djokovic could become the only player to win the ATP Finals in three different decades

Novak Djokovic won the year-ending championships in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. If he manages to triumph in Turin this year, he will become the first player to win the ATP Finals in three different decades.

Roger Federer has won the event in two different decades, having triumphed in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011. The Swiss could achieve the feat next year if he qualifies, but that is a huge question mark considering his injury record and age.

#5 Novak Djokovic could become the third player to win the event in three different countries

Novak Djokovic after winning the Tennis Masters Cup at Shanghai in 2008

Novak Djokovic has won the year-ending championships in China (Tennis Masters Cup) and the United Kingdom (both World Tour Finals and ATP Finals), and could add Italy to the list by lifting the title in Turin.

Roger Federer and Ilie Nastase are the only other men to have won the event in at least three different nations. The Romanian, in fact, has triumphed in four different countries. While Federer won the year-ending championships in USA, China, and the UK, Nastase won in France, Spain, USA, and Sweden.

However, it is pertinent to note that the tournament was hosted at different locations every year during Nastase's time.

Boris Becker won the year-ending championships in three different cities - New York City, Frankfurt, and Hanover - but only in two countries overall.

Edited by Arvind Sriram