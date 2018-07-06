5 Greatest Wimbledon finals of all time

Mayank Pawar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 181 // 06 Jul 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The grass courts at SW19 have witnessed plenty of epic battles over the years. The serene grass of Wimbledon has seen it all - the greatness of Rod Laver, the magic of Martina Navratilova, the style of Steffi Graf, the arrogance of Andre Agassi, the sanctity of Pete Sampras, the boldness of Billie Jean King, the booming serves of Boris Becker, the mercurial talent of John McEnroe, the wizardry of the Williams sisters, the calmness of Bjorn Borg and the class of Roger Federer.

But there are some matches that stand out and create a special place for themselves in history. This is my attempt to present the 5 greatest finals at Wimbledon over the years.

5) Venus Williams over Lindsay Davenport, 2005

Tennis - Wimbledon Championships 2005 - Women's Final - Venus Williams v Lindsay Davenport - All England Club

Venus Williams' match against fellow American Lindsay Davenport in 2005 is considered one of the greatest women's final of all time. Lasting for 2 hours 45 minutes, it is also the longest women's final at Wimbledon.

Davenport took the first set 6-4 and was seemingly marching towards the title. The second set though was an even contest full of ups and downs, with Venus edging it in the tiebreak. Then the drama of final sets at Centre Court crept in point by point, game by game.

At one stage, the then World No. 1 Davenport was leading 4-2 and Venus was looking out of sorts. However, Davenport threw away a 40-15 lead and had to take a medical timeout due to a back injury.

After the resumption of the mammoth match, Venus saved a match point on her own serve with a vicious backhand down the line. There was no turning back after that as she sealed the third set 9-7 and with it her third Wimbledon singles title.