5 greatest Wimbledon Singles' Champions

Arjun FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 83 // 28 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aerial view of the Wimbledon courts.

The Wimbledon Championships are the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. They are hosted by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Church Road, London. The first Championships were held in 1877 and Spencer Gore of Great Britain was the first champion. The hallowed courts were opened to Women in 1884 and Maud Watson of Great Britain was the first Women's champion.

Since 1877, players belonging to 15 different countries have won the Gentlemens Singles' title and players belonging to 10 distinct countries have won the Women's Singles' title. In the year 2007, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club brought about pay parity between Men and Women competitors. We take a look at 5 of the greatest Wimbledon Singles' Champions of all-time :

Dorothea Lambert Chambers

Dorothea Lambert Chambers

Dorothea Lambert Chambers of Great Britain was not only an accomplished tennis player but also competed in Badminton at the professional level and twice ended up as runner-up at the prestigious All England Badminton Championships. In a career which began in 1900, Miss Chambers won the Wimbledon Championships 7 times and also won the Olympics Singles' Gold at The 1908 London Olympic Games.

William Renshaw

William Renshaw at Wimbledon Championships 1883

William Renshaw of England won 7 Wimbledon Singles' Championships and 5 Wimbledon Doubles' Championships. He was famous for his Singles' duels with his twin brother Ernest Renshaw whom he beat in the Finals on 3 consecutive occasions. He won all his Doubles' titles with his twin brother Ernest Renshaw. William Renshaw holds the record for the most consecutive Singles' Wimbledon titles at 6.

1 / 5 NEXT