5 iconic Andre Agassi sneakers ft. Wimbledon-winning Air Tech Challenge Huarache

Andre Agassi is not only a legendary tennis player but is also regarded as one of the most fashionable ones. The eight-time Grand Slam champion's hair, denim shorts and flashy colors were as talked-about as his on-court prowess in the 1990's.

Agassi's journey with Nike began in 1988, and the partnership led the sportwear giant to launch their Nike Air Tech Challenge line. One of the editions from the line, the Nike Air Tech Challenge 'Hot Lava,' is set to be redesigned and relaunched soon.

In light of the splatter-printed sneakers making a comeback, let's look at five of the most iconic sneakers sported by Andre Agassi on the court.

#1 Nike Air Trainer 1 (1988)

Screengrab of the Nike Air Trainer 1 from nike.com

The Air Trainer 1 was Nike's first-ever cross-training sneaker popularized by John McEnroe in tennis. It was inspired by its creator Tinker Hatfield's idea of designing a common shoe after he noticed athletes packing different shoes for running and gymming.

The sneaker was worn by Agassi in line with Nike marketing him as McEnroe's successor. With it's signature top strap, the original design was in black, gray, white and 'chlorophyll' green colors.

#2 Nike Air Tech Challenge II (1989)

Screengrab from Andre Agassi's Instagram

Agassi debuted the Nike Air Tech Challenge 'Hot Lava' in 1989 and it is probably the shoe most associated with the former World No. 1. They became immensely popular soon, with Agassi wearing them in his first Grand Slam final at the 1990 French Open. Agassi lost the title that year to Andres Gomez.

The 'Hot Lava' carries a signature glow-in-the-dark splatter print with it's unique colorway. Agassi recently sported a pair at this year's Pickelball Slam 2 event where he won the top prize with his wife, 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf.

Fans are eager to lay their hands on the re-imagined edition expected to be dropped soon by Nike.

#3 Air Tech Challenge III (1990)

Andre Agassi at the 1990 U.S Open

After the 1990 French Open Agassi brought out the Nike Air Tech Challenger III at the 1990 US Open. He reached the finals of his home Major that year but was bested by Pete Sampras.

With tennis ball-inspired neon green highlights, the sneakers came with updated technology. It also moved aesthetically away from it's the previous edition.

Nike eventually ended the line with a short-lived Air Tech Challenger IV in 1991. Agassi wore the final edition at the 1991 French Open final where he faced his third Grand Slam final loss against Jim Courier.

#4 Andre Agassi's Wimbledon winning Air Tech Challenge Huarache (1992)

Andre Agassi at the 1992 Wimbledon

Agassi lifted the first of his eight Grand Slam trophies at the 1992 Wimbledon. That year, he was seen on the famous grass courts of Wimbledon wearing all white Nike Air Tech Challenge Huarache.

The high tech sneakers featured a polyurethane midsole and visible Nike Air sole unit in the heel.

#5 Air Flair (1994)

Screengrab from onfootarchive's Instagram

Agassi won his second Grand Slam wearing a pair of Nike Air Flair at the 1994 US Open. While he was at the peak of his career, his fashion had toned down. In line with the American's changing style, the Air Flair was a black and white shoe with none of the flashy colors of it's predeccesors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback