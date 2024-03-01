5 important facts about Serena Williams 

Serena Williams raised the bar for women's tennis and paved the way for millions of young individuals to pursue a sporting career. She faced financial constraints, racial biases, and gender stereotypes but always managed to bounce back and confidently deal with her issues.

The American called time on her scintillating career at the US Open 2022. She has now been actively involved in growing her businesses and spending quality time with her family. Apart from her exceptional skills on the tennis court and high-profile partnerships with the top brands in the world, there are still certain facts about the former World No. 1 that not a lot of people are aware of.

On that note, let's take a look at five unique facts about former World No. 1 Serena Williams:

5) Popular voiceover artist and T.V. Star

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

While the sports industry has been in awe of her brilliant racquet skills on court, Serena Williams is also a talented voice-over artist and TV Actor.

The 42-year-old contributed significantly to the entertainment industry and dubbed for iconic shows such as The Simpsons, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Higglytown Heroes. Williams also appeared on TV shows such as Punk'd, Fast Cars and Superstars, and My Wife and Kids.

The American became the first female athlete to appear in a campaign for a female hygiene product. Apart from commercials, she also featured in multiple music videos like 'I Want You' by American rapper Common and 'Sorry' by Beyonce in her hit album 'Lemonade'.

4) Passionate Philanthropist

2018 US Open - Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Serena Williams earned a whooping $94.82 Million in prize money throughout her tennis career. The American's endorsements and high-profile sponsorship deals additionally boosted her income and increased her market value.

Williams put her money to good use and actively indulged in charity work. She supported various causes throughout her career and even co-founded her own foundation alongside Venus Williams known as the 'Williams Sisters Fund'. She participated with UNICEF in a campaign that promoted equal access to education, especially for girls.

Philanthropy will always be an integral part of Williams' legacy. She still supports organizations like the Allstate Foundation's Purple Purse project, which empowers victims of domestic violence and has been an International Goodwill Ambassador with UNICEF since 2011.

3) Co-owner of the Miami Dolphins

Miami Open 2018 - Day 1

In 2009, Serena Williams along with her sister Venus, became the first Black woman to own a stake in a National Football League (NFL) team — Miami Dolphins. Based in Miami's Metropolitan area, the Dolphins are members of the American Football Conference East division.

During the contract signing between the owners and the Williams sisters, Stephen Michael Ross was pleased to have Venus Williams and Serena on board, and hailed the diverse connects they could bring to South Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Venus and Serena join the Dolphins as limited partners,” Ross expressed, according to People. “They are among the most admired athletes in the world and have become global ambassadors for the game of tennis. Their addition to our ownership group further reflects our commitment to connect with aggressively and embrace the great diversity that makes South Florida a multicultural gem.”

2) Serena Williams wrote a book with elder sister Venus Williams

Venus And Serena Williams Sign Copies Of Their Book At Barnes & Noble

Serena Williams and her sister Venus also authored a self-help book titled 'Venus & Serena: Serving From The Hip', in 2005.

The younger sister, Serena, also tried her hand at writing a TV show storyline in 2009 and aimed to create a show on the lines of popular sitcoms such as 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Family Guy'.

1) Serena Williams studied Fashion

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Serena Williams has always been passionate about fashion. She introduced immaculate styles and bold designs on the tennis court throughout her career. However, not a lot of people know that the American actually holds a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

Cut to 2023, both Williams sisters have their own exclusive clothing lines. While Serena launched 'S by Serena' in 2019, Venus launched 'EleVen by Venus' in 2012. S by Serena reflects Williams' confident personality on court and features dresses, tops, bottoms and denim for women, whereas EleVen by Venus promotes activewear and tennis outfits.

The former World No. 1 spoke about their Venus' collection and how the American helped her to introduce her brand in the fashion game.

"Venus has helped me out a lot. She's doing… completely activewear. I love activewear, but we don't do activewear at S. So it's really nice to see. Some of the most amazing designs and activewear are honestly at Eleven," Serena Williams told Harper's Bazaar, via Fashionista.com.

