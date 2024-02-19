5 Instances when Rafael Nadal suffered unexpected early exits at Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal is not only considered to be a tennis legend but also one of the greatest sportspersons of all time. The Spaniard became the first man in history to capture 222 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. His humble nature, never-say-die attitude, and infectious connection with fans worldwide have solidified his status as an esteemed role model and a beacon of inspiration.

The former World No. 1 lived up to the expectations he set for himself early in his tennis career. He garnered significant titles all over the globe and has an impeccable 87% success ratio at Major events. However, even the best players in the world can have a bad day at the office, and losing has always been a part of winning in the long run.

On that note, let's take a look a five instances where Nadal chalked up early exits at Grand Slam events throughout his career.

5) Wimbledon Championships 2005: Second-round exit at the hands of Gilles Muller

Rafael Nadal at the Wimbledon Championships: 2003

Rafael Nadal made his Grand Slam debut at the Wimbledon Championships in 2003. There was a buzz surrounding him in the tennis fraternity as he rose through the ranks impressively during his young professional career. The Spaniard made a successful start to his journey at Major tournaments and registered a solid third-round appearance at Wimbledon.

He returned to the competition in 2005 and this time entered the All-England Club on the back of a sensational title triumph at the French Open. However, Nadal couldn't follow up with an impactful performance at the Wimbledon Championships. Despite a confident win over Vincent Spadea in the first round, he struggled to outsmart Giles Muller in the second. The Luxembourg left-hander defeated Nadal, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a four-set contest.

The Spaniard took the result positively and played out of his skin to capture five titles post the grasscourt season. He lifted trophies in Bastad, Stuttgart, Toronto, Beijing, and Madrid.

4) French Open 2009: Stunned by Swedish hustler Robin Soderling in fourth round

Rafael Nadal and Robin Soderling at the 2009 French Open - Day Eight

Rafael Nadal's sheer dominance and untouchable record in Paris have been noteworthy. He has a 97% success ratio at the claycourt Major, garnering 112 wins from 115 matches and a record total of 14 French Open titles. In 2022, the Spaniard became the oldest player to win a Major trophy at the French Open (aged 36), as he outclassed Casper Ruud in straight sets in the summit clash.

Nadal suffered his most significant loss at the French Open in 2009 against Robin Soderling. Having won four consecutive titles at the event, he was a clear favorite to win his fifth French Open title that season.

After making light work of his opponents en route to the fourth round, Nadal struggled to solve the riddle against big-hitting Swede Robin Soderling. He managed to take a set off the talented player, but eventually came up short, losing their contest in three hours and thirty minutes 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-6(2).

3) 2012 Wimbledon Championships: Stunned by Czech player Lukas Rosol in second round

The Championships - Wimbledon 2012: Day Four

Rafael Nadal entered the Wimbledon Championships in 2012 on the back of a solid runner-up finish at the Australian Open and a title-winning run at the French Open.

Expectations were high from the Spaniard on grass, as he reached the finals at Wimbledon on his previous five appearances and outstandingly clinched two titles at the All-England Club.

Despite a solid start against Thomaz Belluci in the first round, Nadal failed to outlast Lukas Rosol in the second. He left no stone unturned to get over the line against the Czech but lost their bout in a five-set showdown 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Nadal took a six-month break from tennis post his defeat and returned to action in February 2013 at the Chile Open.

2) Wimbledon Championships 2013: An early roadblock against Steve Darcis in first round

Rafael Nadal at The Championships - Wimbledon 2013: Day One

After a much-needed break mid-way through 2012, Rafael Nadal looked fresh to compete at the highest level again in 2013 and didn't disappoint on his return. He began the season on a strong note, securing a runner-up finish at the Chile Open and chalked up title-winning runs in Sao Paulo, Acapulco, Indian Wells, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Paris before entering the Wimbledon Championships 2013.

Seeded fifth at the grasscourt Major, Nadal squared off against Steve Darcis in the first round. The Belgium player stunned the Spaniard in straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(8), 6-4, much to the London crowd's surprise at the All England Club.

It was the first time that Nadal had lost a match in the opening round of a Major tournament.

1) Australian Open 2016: Fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco avenges his marathon loss against Rafael Nadal in first round

Rafael Nadal at a press conference at the 2016 Australian Open - Day 2

Former World No. 7 Fernando Verdasco is the only other player apart from Steve Darcis to defeat Rafael Nadal in the first round of a Major tournament.

Nadal had a mediocre year in 2015 and failed to get past the quarterfinals of any of the Major events. Hoping to revive his form at the highest level, he entered the Australian Open 2016, on the back of a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open.

His dismal form continued in Melbourne as Fernando Verdasco outsmarted his fellow Spaniard in another five-set classic 7-6, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the first round.

Verdasco's payback had been due since 2009 as Nadal had emerged victorious during their marathon five-hour battle in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2009. His victory didn't prove to be significant though, as he crashed out in the second round of the Australian Open 2016 against Dudi Sela in four sets.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here