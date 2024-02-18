5 instances when Roger Federer suffered unexpected early exits at Grand Slams

Roger Federer is regarded as one of the most successful tennis players of all time, winning 103 titles, the second-highest in the Open Era, in his 24-year-long career. His illustrious trophy cabinet includes 20 Grand Slam singles titles. The Swiss won his first Major at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships and his last at the 2018 Australian Open.

While he has been enormously successful at the Grand Slam level, Roger Federer found a way to put in a respectable performance even in the Majors that he did not win. However, when you have as long of a career as the former World No. 1 did, some unceremonious exits are bound to happen.

On that note, let's take a look at the five times the former World No. 1 has suffered unexpected early defeats at Grand Slams.

#5 US Open 2018 4R

Roger Federer was seeded No. 2 at the 2018 US Open. He had a very fruitful time on the ATP tour in 2018, having lifted trophies at the Australian Open, the Rotterdam Open, and the Stuttgart Open, as well as reaching finals at the Indian Wells Open, Halle Open, and Western & Southern Open. The Swiss would have had high hopes in New York and showed promise in the early stages.

He defeated Yoshihito Nishioka, Benoit Paire, and Nick Kyrgios before facing John Millman in the fourth round. Millman was ranked 55 in the world at that time and outmaneuvered the Basel native in three hours and 34 minutes to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

#4 Australian Open 2015 3R

The Australian Open has been a happy hunting ground for Roger Federer, having won five of his Grand Slams as well as his last Major in Melbourne. Back in 2015, he was seeded No. 2 and came into the tournament after winning the ATP 250 Brisbane International.

At the Australian Open, the Swiss carried on his good form to beat top 50 opponents Lu Yen-hsun and Simone Bolelli in the first two rounds. He came up against another Italian, Andreas Seppi, in the third round. Seppi was ranked World No. 46 and had lost to Federer on 10 previous occasions.

However, all that changed in Melbourne as Seppi downed the then-33-year-old in just under three hours, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (5). As a result, the Italian reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the last time in his career.

#3 Wimbledon Championships 2013 2R

Roger Federer is the most successful male player in the Open Era in Wimbledon history. However, arguably the biggest upset of his Grand Slam career came in London in 2013. Seeded No. 3, the eight-time Wimbledon Champion came into the tournament after winning his first title of the season at the Halle Open.

He played ruthless tennis to kick off his campaign in London and defeated Victor Hanescu, then a top-50 player, in straight sets. In the second round, the Swiss met World No. 116 Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine, who played without a coach. Still, Stakhovsky displayed accurate serving and impressive net play to go toe-to-toe against the crowd favorite at the Center Court and dumped Federer out of the competition, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-7 (5).

#2 French Open 2002 1R

Hicham Arazi

Roger Federer was seeded No. 8 at the 2002 French Open. He had come to Paris after defeating the then-World No. 5 Marat Safin in the final of the ATP 1000 Hamburg Masters. The man from Basel was defending quarterfinal points and was drawn against talented Moroccan Hicham Arazi, ranked World No. 45 at the time.

However, against the run of play, Arazi blew past the Swiss in straight sets to book his berth in the second round. This made Federer the only top-10 seed to lose in the first round of the 2002 French Open.

#1 French Open 2003 1R

Luis Horna of Peru

The 2003 French Open was the last time Roger Federer lost in the first round of a Grand Slam. He was seeded No. 5 in Paris that year and was hoping to avoid another first-round upset like he had experienced a year ago. The Swiss had won three titles in 2003 prior to Roland Garros, including one on the clay courts of Munich. He had also reached the final of the ATP 1000 Italian Open.

However, Federer's campaign in Paris ended before it could even begin as he lost to Luis Horna of Peru on the opening day of the tournament. Playing at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Horna's calmness on crucial points saw him battle past the Swiss, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (3).

While he once again failed to get any firm footing in Paris, Federer recollected himself to win his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships.

