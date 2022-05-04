5 most lopsided rivalries in ATP history ft. Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils

Considering the level of competition on the ATP tour, especially in the last few years, it may seem unfathomable that one player can have an utterly lopsided rivalry against the other, especially a top-10 opponent.

However, there are many such instances on the ATP tour in the Open Era where one player has never lost against a particular opponent in multiple meetings spanning several years.

There can be several reasons for that like a bad matchup, mental block or in some cases, plain bad luck. Nevertheless, here's a look at the five most lopsided rivalries in ATP history:

#5 Roger Federer 17-0 Mikhail Youzhny

Roger Federer (left) beat Mikhail Youzhny for the 17th time at the 2017 US Open

Mikhail Youzhny was a fine competitor in his own right. The former top-10 player won nearly 500 singles matches on tour and bagged 10 titles but could never solve the Roger Federer riddle.

Youzhny locked horns with Federer 17 times across all three surfaces spanning 17 years but only managed to take six sets off the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Two of those sets came in what turned out to be the pair's last meeting in the second round of the 2017 US Open.

The Russian unexpectedly took a two-sets-to-one lead against an uncharacteristically error-prone Federer, plagued by cramps, on a balmy New York night.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Mikhail Youzhny is one set away from defeating Federer in R2. 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, 0-0.



ms.spr.ly/federer-vs-you… #USOpen Upset Alert!Mikhail Youzhny is one set away from defeating Federer in R2. 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, 0-0. Upset Alert!Mikhail Youzhny is one set away from defeating Federer in R2. 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, 0-0.ms.spr.ly/federer-vs-you… #USOpen https://t.co/NV0jYwkrT7

However, the Swiss recovered to take the next two sets for the loss of just six games to extend his perfect record against Youzhny.

Speaking after the match, Youzhny chose to focus on the positive aspects of his performance.

"I try to find positive things in this. I say OK, he's beaten me 17 times but today it was closer. I say I beat him - in three sets. I have never won two sets against Roger in Grand Slam matches. Today was a good match but I lost so I cannot be happy," he said.

Federer won two titles - 2007 Dubai and 2013 Halle - at the expense of the Russian, whom he beat at all four Grand Slams.

Notable Mention: Federer also has a perfect 17-0 record against David Ferrer.

#4 Rafael Nadal 17-0 Richard Gasquet

Rafael Nadal (left) beat Richard Gasquet for the 17th titme at 2021 Roland Garros

Like Federer against Youzhny and Ferrer, Rafael Nadal also has a perfect head-to-head record against talented Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet, a former World No. 7, is a 15-time titlist on the tour, winning 570 matches. But none of those wins have come against Nadal in 17 attempts spanning 17 years. So lopsided is the pair's rivalry that the Frenchman has failed to take a set off Nadal in their last 12 meetings after forcing a decider in four of their first five.

In their latest clash at the 2021 French Open, the 13-time champion reeled off a 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Gasquet in the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado



No French players left in singles in the end of the 2nd round.



[getty] Rafael Nadal beats Richard Gasquet for a 17th time, 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros No French players left in singles in the end of the 2nd round.[getty] Rafael Nadal beats Richard Gasquet for a 17th time, 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros.No French players left in singles in the end of the 2nd round.[getty] https://t.co/gdZaknLKvo

The pair have never met in a title match but locked horns four times in the semifinals. Interestingly, Nadal has never met Gasquet on grass.

#3 Ivan Lendl 17-0 Tim Mayotte

Ivan Lendl enjoyed a perfect record against Tim Mayotte

Tim Mayotte, like the others on this list, was a top-10 player during his playing days, winning 340 matches and 12 titles. However, none of those match wins came against Ivan Lendl in 17 attempts spanning 10 years.

Lendl's 6-3, 6-0 victory over Mayotte in the 1990 Toronto final marked only the second instance of a player beating an opponent 17 times without losing even once. The pair clashed six times in Grand Slams but never on clay.

The Toronto triumph was Lendl's fourth victory over Mayotte in a tournament final. Mayotte came closest to beating Lendl in the 1982 US Open second round, where he lost 6-4 in the decider. In the 1986 Wimbledon quarterfinals, he lost 9-7 in the fifth after leading by two sets to one.

#2 Bjorn Borg 17-0 Vitas Gerulaitis

Bjorn Borg never lost against Vitas Gerulaitis in 17 attempts

Vitas Gerulaitis rose to No. 3 in the world during his playing days, winning 535 matches and 26 titles, including the 1977 Australian Open.

That makes it all the more befuddling that he never got the better of his good friend Bjorn Borg in 17 attempts spanning seven years across all four surfaces (carpet is no longer in use).

Interestingly, all but three of these meetings were in a semifinal or a final. Gerulatis came close to beating Borg in the 1977 Wimbledon semifinals but lost to the eventual champion 8-6 in the decider.

Gerulaitis made a bold proclamation after beating Jimmy Connors for the first time in 17 attempts in January 1980.

"Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row," he said

Alas, Borg didn't heed the call. More than a year later, in the pair's last meeting in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 1981, Borg beat Gerulatis in straight sets.

#1 Novak Djokovic 18-0 Gael Monfils

Novak Djokovic (right) beat Gael Monfils for the 18th time on Tuesday in Madrid

Novak Djokovic should not have made this list, but he does. That's because the Serb came back from the brink in his 16th meeting with Gael Monfils in the 2020 Dubai semifinals.

The World No. 1 trailed by a set and a break before finding himself three match points down in the second set tie-break. Miraculously, Monfils floundered on each occasion as Djokovic pulled off another Houdini act. Only a few months earlier, he had saved multiple championship points on Roger Federer's serve in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Djokovic met Monfils for the 18th time on Tuesday in the second round of the ongoing Madrid Masters. As was widely expected, the Serb eased past the finish line without ever getting into top gear, even hitting seven fewer winners (11-18) than his opponent.

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils 🏾 (Normalement à 3/0 on lâche la manette 🤣) On va essayer de ne pas prendre Fanny comme au ping-pong (21/0) #ontothenextone Bravo Novak🏾 (Normalement à 3/0 on lâche la manette 🤣) On va essayer de ne pas prendre Fanny comme au ping-pong (21/0) Bravo Novak 🙌🏾 (Normalement à 3/0 on lâche la manette 🤣) On va essayer de ne pas prendre Fanny comme au ping-pong (21/0) 😅 #ontothenextone https://t.co/UrmiTmFJoA

In the process, Djokovic became the first player in ATP history to beat an opponent 18 times without losing.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala