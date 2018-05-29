Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 Memorable Matches at Roland Garros

Relive some golden moments of the French Open. The list includes the match that is regarded to have started the Nadal-Federer rivalry.

Vidya K
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 10:10 IST
102

2018 French Open - Previews
2018 French Open

The 2018 French Open looks set to be an exciting one with Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova making a comeback; Rafael Nadal still dominating the clay courts like it is nobody's business, and players like Wawrinka and Thiem ready to give him a run for his money.

The Grand Slams give us plenty of moments to cherish – some are joyous, some are heart-breaking and others are nail-biting.

It is a delight to relive these moments. So let us go back in time and reminiscence some of the unforgettable moments of the French Open:

#1 Yannick Noah vs Mats Wilander, Final, 1983

TENNIS/ ROLAND-GARROS
Noah vs. Wilander

Yannick Noah was a 23-year-old from France and the entire nation's hopes rested on his shoulders as there had been no French winner at Roland Garros since 1946.

Noah's opponent in the final was Mats Wilander. Wilander was the defending champion and the more superior player, and the odds were in Wilander's favour. But, Noah with his athleticism, charisma and a little help from the partisan French crowd overcame Mats Wilander 6-2, 7-5, 7-6. He played with his trademark style of diving, lunging and rolling on the court.

It was an inspiring and emotional match for everyone in the stadium, and the crowd, along with Noah's father, went berserk and came on to the court. It is still a memorable victory as no Frenchman has won the title after him.

Here are the highlights of this match -

French Open Tennis Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Page 1 of 5 Next
Roland Garros 2018: Nadal and his challengers
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Draw preview of the Men's singles...
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2018: Rafael Nadal is the favorite, but...
RELATED STORY
Serena steps up Roland Garros training ahead of French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018 - Contenders and Pretenders
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Maria...
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and his absence from clay courts
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri in the main draw of Roland...
RELATED STORY
French Open: Svitolina avoids early exit in win over...
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros continues its endeavour to groom young...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...