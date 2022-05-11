5 men's players who have received the most walkovers, featuring Nadal, Federer and Djokovic

Most tennis players, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, have benefitted from their opponents withdrawing numerous times during the course of their careers. A walkover is given when a player withdraws prior to a match due to injury, illness or some other factor preventing them from competing.

The proposed opponent of the player who withdrew then advances to the next round or wins the title in case of a final. Players receive ranking points and prize money for progressing via a walkover, but it does not count as a win or loss on either player's record.

On that note, here's a look at the five men's players who have received the most walkovers:

#5 Rafael Nadal - 11 walkovers

Rafael Nadal serves at the 2022 Italian Open

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal has received 11 walkovers during his 21-year career since turning professional in 2001. The first of these came when former World No. 14 Younes El Aynaoui of Morocco withdrew ahead of his last-16 clash with Nadal at the 2006 Dubai Championships.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has had one walkover in a Grand Slam event, six in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, three in ATP 500 events and one at the ATP 250 level. The 21-time Major champion's most recent walkover was at the Melbourne Summer Set in January, when Tallon Griekspoor pulled out of the pair's quarterfinal match.

#4 Raymond Moore - 12 walkovers

Former World No. 32 Raymond Moore was given 12 walkovers in his 15-year professional career from 1968 to 1983. The South African finished his career with one ATP singles title and eight ATP doubles titles.

Moore first received a walkover in the last 64 of the 1968 Italian Open when Sergio Tacchini - now a famous designer of sportswear - withdrew. Two of the South African's walkovers were at Roland Garros, while the other 10 came at tour events.

#3 Ilie Nastase - 13 walkovers

Former World No. 1 Ilie Nastase received 13 walkovers during his 16 years as a professional between 1969 and 1985. The first of these came when Australian legend Tony Roche pulled out ahead of the pair's quarterfinal match at the U.S. National Indoor Championships in 1970.

One of the Romanian's walkovers came at the 1976 US Open, while one occurred in the round robin stage of the year-ending Masters Grand Prix in 1971. The rest were at ATP events, including the two-time Grand Slam champion's final walkover in Bologna in 1981.

#2 Novak Djokovic - 14 walkovers

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been given a joint-record of 14 walkovers during his 19-year career since turning professional in 2003. The 20-time Grand Slam winner first benefitted from an opponent withdrawing when Florian Mayer pulled out of their 2010 Rotterdam Open quarterfinal.

The 34-year-old Serb has had two walkovers in Majors, seven in Masters 1000 events, three in ATP 500 tournaments and one at the ATP 250 level. The most significant occasion, though, was when Roger Federer withdrew ahead of their final at the 2014 ATP Finals.

Djokovic's most recent walkover came when Andy Murray withdrew from the pair's last-16 matchup at the Madrid Masters last week.

#1 Roger Federer - 14 walkovers

Roger Federer has also received 14 walkovers during his 24-year professional career. The first of these came when former World No. 4 Thomas Enqvist pulled out ahead of a last-16 meeting with the Swiss at the 2002 Rotterdam Open.

The 40-year-old has had four walkovers in Majors, five in Masters 1000 tournaments, three in ATP 500 events and two at the ATP 250 level. The most notable walkover he was given was arguably when Nadal pulled out ahead of the pair's semifinal at the 2019 Indian Wells Masters.

The 20-time Major champion last received a walkover when compatriot Stan Wawrinka withdrew from their quarterfinal contest at the 2019 Swiss Indoors.

