The 2023 tennis season is over, with Novak Djokovic ending the year as the World No. 1. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner remain quite close to him, but the Serb remains the man to beat.

In this article, we are going to take a look at five players with the most wins in men’s tennis in 2023. Let us get on with the list:

#5. Andrey Rublev:

Rublev finished the year as the World No. 5 and also managed to win his first Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo. However, the 25-year-old Russian’s performance at the Grand Slams continued to be quite underwhelming.

Nevertheless, Rublev managed to win a couple of titles in 2023 and remains a solid player. His forehand is among the best in the business and his win-loss record of 56-26 in the year is quite creditable.

#4. Novak Djokovic:

At this stage of his career, it is quite understandable why Djokovic has become choosy concerning the tournaments he enters. He has almost stopped playing in ATP 250 tournaments and plays in very few ATP 500 ones.

His focus, therefore, primarily remains on the Grand Slams, as he continues to do well in them. The 36-year-old Serb also keeps making entries to Masters 1000 tournaments sporadically. He won three of the four Grand Slams in 2023 and also won a Masters 1000 title. Djokovic finished the year as the World No. 1, winning the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin.

He also had a fantastic win-loss record of 56-7 in 2023, thus having the highest winning percentage in men’s tennis this year.

#3. Jannik Sinner:

Sinner came of age this year, winning his first Masters 1000 title in Canada. The Grand Slam titles continued to elude him, but the 22-year-old Italian has enough time to make amends in that regard. Sinner also played a key role in winning the Davis Cup for his country.

Along with Alcaraz, Sinner remains the brightest prospect among all youngsters in men’s tennis at the moment. He is the World No. 4 at the moment, and his win-loss record of 65-12 was also among the most impressive ones this season.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz:

The 20-year-old Alcaraz remains Djokovic’s closest competitor and managed to topple the Serb in this year’s Wimbledon final. The young Spaniard already has two Grand Slam titles to his credit and had it not been for an injury in the French Open semifinal against Djokovic, he could have gone for another one.

Alcaraz, however, was dethroned by Djokovic as the world’s topmost player this year and finished the year as the World No. 2. His win-loss record of 65-12 was quite stunning for a player of his age, though.

#1. Daniil Medvedev:

The Russian remains one of the finest players on a hardcourt, but his relative underperformance on clay and Grass has hampered his cause. Still, he finished the year as the World No. 3 and finished as runner-up at the US Open.

Medvedev also won the Miami Open this year and his win-loss record of 66-18 was among the most impressive ones. He won the most number of matches this year but also suffered more defeats than the likes of Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sinner, which affected his winning percentage.

