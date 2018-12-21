5 men's tennis players who might retire in 2019

Tomas Berdych might call it quits in 2019

The 2019 men's tennis season is set to begin in another 10 days, with the first set of ATP 250s kicking off on December 31.

The 2018 season was quite a memorable one, with lots of entertaining matches throughout the year. The season also saw a few retirements take place within the men's circuit. The most noteworthy retirements were that of Russia's Mikhail Youzhny, who was 36 when he retired and Luxembourg's Gilles Muller, who retired at the age of 35.

Along with them, Spain's David Ferrer confirmed that he would retire after the Madrid Masters in April 2019. This would bring an end to his illustrious career, which saw him reach a career-high ranking of 3 in 2013, the year he reached the final of the French Open.

Apart from him, we can expect a few more big stars call it quits during the upcoming season.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 players who might do so:

#5 Tomas Berdych

Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych had a year to forget as he wasn't able to go deep in most of the tournaments he played. He also suffered from a back injury, which saw him almost half the year.

He is currently ranked no. 73 in the world. He will look to come back fighting once the 2019 season begins, but the 33-year-old also might call it quits once the season concludes.

In fact, he thought about retirement once he concluded his 2018 season in September but decided against it. He has had an illustrious career but failed to win a Grand Slam. He reached the final of Wimbledon in 2010 where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Overall, he has won 13 titles and reached a career-high ranking of no. 4

