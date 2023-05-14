5 milestones Carlos Alcaraz could achieve at French Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz has been enjoying a terrific 2023 season so far, winning 30 out of 32 matches. The Spaniard has already won four titles, including two Masters 1000 tournament wins. He also triumphed at the Barcelona Open and the Argentina Open.

Alcaraz is currently competing at the Italian Open and booked his place in the second round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over his compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas. As a result, the Spaniard will dethrone Novak Djokovic as the World No. 1 and is set to be the top seed at the French Open.

Considering his recent run of form, along with the fact Nadal and Djokovic's injury issues, Alcaraz will be a heavy favorite to win the clay-court Major. The Spaniard has produced some splendid performances so far and this will be a golden opportunity for him to triumph at Roland Garros.

On that note, let's take a look at five milestones Carlos Alcaraz could achieve at the 2023 French Open

#5. Youngest French Open champion since 2006

Rafael Nadal was 20 years and eight days old when he beat Roger Federer 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) to win his second French Open title in 2006. He successfully defended his crown in the process.

Since then, there have been only three players apart from the Spaniard who won the clay-court but all of them were over 25. If Carlos Alcaraz wins this year's French Open, he will become the tournament's youngest champion since his idol's successful title defense 17 years back. The Spaniard will be 20 years and 37 days by the time the clay-court tournament gets over.

#4. Youngest man to win multiple Grand Slams and multiple Masters 1000 titles since Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's early dominance on clay in 2005 and 2006 saw him achieve several titles at a very young age. The Spaniard had already won two Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 titles by the time he was 20 years and eight days.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, has already won four Masters 1000 titles and has a chance of claiming a fifth at the Italian Open. If the Spaniard triumphs at the French Open, he will become the youngest man to win multiple Grand Slams and multiple Masters 1000 titles since Rafael Nadal.

#3. Youngest male top seed to win a Grand Slam since Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg had a glittering tennis career during which, he won 11 Grand Slam singles titles. The Swede won all of his Major titles by the time he was 25 years and a day old.

Borg's first Grand Slam as the top seed came in 1975 when he won the French Open by beating Guillermo Vilas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the final. He was 19 years and nine days old at the time.

There have been younger male champions at the clay-court Major since then but none of them were seeded first. If Carlos Alcaraz wins the French Open, he will become the youngest top seed to triumph at the tournament since Bjorn Borg in 1975.

#2. Youngest man to win grand slams on multiple surfaces since Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander is one of the greatest tennis players of his time. He won seven Grand Slam singles titles throughout his career, the first of which came at the 1982 French Open, when he was only 17 years old. The Swede's second Major triumph came at the 1983 Australian Open back when it took place on grass courts. when he was only 19.

Carlos Alcaraz has already won a hard-court Grand Slam, winning last year's US Open by beating Casper Ruud in the final. If the wins the French Open, he will have Majors on two different surfaces, becoming the youngest player to do so since Mats Wilander.

#1. Youngest man to have Grand Slams and Masters 1000 titles on multiple surfaces

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal was 22 years and 33 days when he won his maiden Wimbledon crown. By that time, he had already won 10 Masters 1000 titles, eight on clay and two on hard.

Carlos Alcaraz already has four Masters 1000 titles, two on clay and two on hard. He has a hard-court Grand Slam to his name and can win a clay-court one if he wins the French Open.

If the Spaniard triumphs at Roland Garros, he will become the youngest man to win Majors and Masters 1000 titles on multiple surfaces.

