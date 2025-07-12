5 milestones Iga Swiatek achieved after Wimbledon 2025 triumph

Iga Swiatek blitzed past Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to be crowned as the ladies' singles champion at Wimbledon 2025. This marks her first title since her triumph at the French Open 2024, ending her year-long title drought in style. It's her first title at the All England Club as well as the sixth Major title of her career.

Ad

Swiatek became the second player in the Open Era to win a Major final with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Steffi Graf was the first player to do so, crushing Natasha Zvereva in similar fashion in the French Open 1988 final.

The 24-year-old attained a slew of records with her triumph at Wimbledon. Without any further ado, here's a look at five milestones achieved by Swiatek following her Wimbledon victory:

#1. Iga Swiatek is the eighth woman to complete the Surface Slam

Surface Slam refers to winning a Major on all three surfaces, clay, grass and hardcourts. This has been possible since 1978, when the US Open switched its surface from clay to hardcourts. The Australian Open was played on grass until 1987 before substituting it with hardcourts from 1988.

Ad

Trending

Chris Evert was the first woman to achieve this, doing so the same year the US Open switched to hardcourts, in 1978. Her rival Martina Navratilova followed in her footsteps five years later, accomplishing the feat at the US Open 1983.

Hana Mandikova was the next woman to do so, completing the Surface Slam with her victory at the US Open 1985. She was followed by Steffi Graf in 1988, who wrapped up the set with her win at Wimbledon.

Ad

Serena Williams was the fifth player to achieve this feat with her victory at Wimbledon 2002. Maria Sharapova accomplished this at the French Open 2012, and a decade later Ashleigh Barty joined this club by winning the Australian Open 2022.

Iga Swiatek is the latest entrant to this exclusive list, becoming the eighth woman to achieve this feat. In addition to her Wimbledon triumph, she has also won the French Open and the US Open in the past.

Ad

#2. Iga Swiatek is the fifth-youngest player to achieve the Surface Slam

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek has won a Major title on every surface at 24 years of age, making her the fifth-youngest player to achieve this remarkable feat. Steffi Graf remains the youngest player to do so, accomplishing the same as a 19-year-old. Serena Williams did the same at 20 years of age.

Ad

Hana Mandikova and Chris Evert both were 23 years old when they completed the Surface Slam. However, the former ranks ahead of the latter on account of being two months younger when she accomplished the feat.

#3. Iga Swiatek is the second player to complete a century of Major wins in a final

Iga Swiatek's victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final marked the 100th Major win of her career. This was the icing on the cake for her, completing a century of wins with a title.

Ad

The stars need to align for this double celebration, and Swiatek is the second player in tennis history to attain this. Andy Murray became the first player to do so when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open 2012.

#4. Iga Swiatek is the third female player to win her first six Major finals

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek kept a clean sheet in Major finals courtesy of her win over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final. She improved her record in Grand Slam championship rounds to 6-0. She beat Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final of the French Open 2020. Her second Major final was quite straightforward as well, with a routine win over Coco Gauff in the French Open 2022 final.

Ad

Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the US Open 2022. Her next two Major finals took place in Paris, beating Karolina Muchova and Jasmine Paolini in the 2023 and 2024 finals. The Pole is the third woman in the Open Era to win her first six Major finals, following Margaret Court and Monica Seles.

Seles lost her seventh Major final, while Court extended her streak to win her first eight Grand Slam finals. Swiatek has been pushed to three sets in only one of her six Major finals. Given her dominance, she has a good shot at matching Court's record, if not surpassing it.

Ad

#5. Iga Swiatek drops the fewest games to the Wimbledon title since 1990

Iga Swiatek conceded only one set en route to her title-winning run at Wimbledon. Caty McNally was the only player to snatch a set from her, doing so in the second set. However, Pole went into another gear after dropping that set, and maintained that intensity until the end of the tournament.

Ad

Swiatek dropped only 35 games en route to the title, the fewest games lost by a woman in the 2000s. This is the fewest games lost by a Wimbledon champion since Martina Navratilova lost 29 games during her run to the title in 1990.

However, Swiatek pipped Navratilova in one other category. The latter held the record for the fewest games dropped in the semifinals and final combined at Wimbledon with five. The Pole lost only two games across her semifinal and final. She beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals, and thrashed Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final, thus setting a new record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More