5 milestones Novak Djokovic could achieve at 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic is returning to the US Open after missing the previous edition due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

Djokovic, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport. During his illustrious career, he has carved out many a record and milestone, racking up a plethora of match wins and big titles along the way.

The Serb is in good form coming into Flushing Meadows, beating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the longest final in ATP Tour history to win his third Cincinnati title last week.

Novak Djokovic arrives at the last Grand Slam of the year looking to make up for lost time and create more Grand Slam history and personal milestones. So, without further ado, let's have a look at five milestones (in no particular order) awaiting the super Serb at the 2023 US Open:

#1 Novak Djokovic could become the first player to reach 10 finals at 2 different Grand Slams

The Serb won his 10th Australian Open title this year.

Novak Djokovic has reached the most Grand Slam finals (35) by any male player in the Open Era.

He's four clear of his Big-3 peers Roger Federer (31), who's now retired, and Rafael Nadal (30). In fact, the trio are the only three players in the sport's history with 30 Grand Slam finals. The next player on the list is Ivan Lendl, who's a distant fourth with 19 finals.

Djokovic has reached 10 finals at the Australian Open, seven at Roland Garros, nine at Wimbledon, and nine at the US Open. If he reaches another final at Flushing Meadows, he will become the first male player in the Open Era to reach 10 finals at two Grand Slams.

For context, only two other players - Federer (12 finals at Wimbledon) and Nadal (14 at Roland Garros) - apart from Djokovic have ever reached at least 10 finals at a Major.

#2 Joint second-most US Open titles

The Serb is coming off a title run at Cincinnati.

Novak Djokovic is already one of the most decorated players to have graced the US Open. With 81 match wins at the tournament, the Serb is only behind American Jimmy Connors (98) and Roger Federer (89). He cannot overtake either man even if he goes all the way this year.

However, what he will accomplish by doing so is joining an exclusive group led by Federer and Connors. The duo, along with Pete Sampras, are the three players with the joint-most titles (5) at the US Open in the Open Era.

Behind them is the left-handed duo of John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal, who have triumphed four times apiece at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic, who has three titles at the US Open, will join McEnroe and Nadal for the joint second-most titles at the tournament.

#3 Oldest male player in Open Era to win US Open

Djokovic is chasing a fourth US Open title this fortnight.

Novak Djokovic will break a 52-year-old record at the US Open this fortnight if he goes all the way. What's that record?

Ken Rosewall was 35 years and 315 days old when he won the 1970 US Open. More than five decades later, he remains the oldest male player to win the singles title at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic, 36, though, will usurp the Australian legend if he triumphs at the US Open this year. Two years ago, the then 34-year-old reached the final but lost to Daniil Medvedev. Can he go all the way this year and create more Flushing Meadows history?

#4 Most Grand Slam singles titles in Open Era

Djokvoic at 2023 Roland Garros.

At 36, Novak Djokovic is arguably playing some of his best tennis and creating Grand Slam history.

He started the year with a record-extending 10th title at the Australian Open to draw level with Nadal (22) atop the all-time men's singles Grand Slam leaderboard.

A few months later, he won his third Roland Garros title to overtake Nadal to join Serena Williams as the only player - male or female - to win 23 Grand Slams in the Open Era.

His bid for a record 24th was thwarted by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final a few weeks ago. Would the Spaniard stand in Djokovic's way again as the latter seeks to become the first in the Open Era to win 24 Majors?

#5 Joint-most Grand Slam singles titles

Djokovic eyes another US Open title.

Novak Djokovic is already the joint Open Era Grand Slam singles title leader. If one also considers the Amateur Era (pre-1968 Roland Garros), only Margaret Court (24) stands ahead of the Serb.

A win this fortnight will take Djokovic level with Court and make him the joint-most successful singles tennis player in history. He came close to doing so at Wimbledon this year. Will the US Open be the place where he finally does so?

The reigning Australian Open and Roland Garros winner will hope to be second-time lucky after failing at SW19.

