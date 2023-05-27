5 milestones Novak Djokovic could achieve at French Open 2023 ft. Historic Triple Career Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is among the heavy favorites to win this year's French Open, especially after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal.

The Serb will enter the tournament following his quarterfinal exit at the Italian Open that saw him slip from first to third in the ATP rankings. It will be only the second time since 2010 that Djokovic will not be among the top two seeds at the clay-court Major, with 2018 being the first.

The Serb won the French Open twice throughout his illustrious career and will be aiming for a third title. However, he will not have it easy, as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune are all capable of putting up a title challenge.

Djokovic is already one of the greatest tennis players of all time and victory at the French Open will see him attain quite a few milestones to light up his legacy even more.

On that note, let's take a look at five milestones the 36-year-old could accomplish at the clay-court Major:

#1 Most Grand Slam singles titles by any man

Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is currently tied with Rafael Nadal for the most number of Grand Slams won by any male player in history. Both tennis greats have won 22 Majors each but the Serb could surpass his Spanish rival if he comes out on top in Paris.

Nadal, Djokovic and Federer were all tied at 20 Grand Slams at the start of the 2021 season, and the King of Clay took the lead by winning the Australian Open and the French Open. However, the Serb won his 21st Major at Wimbledon before winning this year's Australian Open to be on level terms with Nadal.

#2 Triple Career Grand Slam

No man in tennis history has ever completed the Triple Career Grand Slam, which is a feat used to describe when a player has won all of the four Majors at least thrice.

Rafael Nadal, the only other man to have completed the Double Career Grand Slam, is at the twilight of his career and with the Spaniard having stated that 2024 will be his last year, it's hard to see him win the Australian Open and Wimbledon for a third time considering his age and fitness issues.

Therefore, Djokovic could become the first male player to ever complete the Triple Career Slam if he wins the French Open. The Serb has already won the Australian Open ten times, Wimbledon seven times and the US Open thrice. He has two French Open titles to his name and could have a third if he comes out on top this year.

#3 Most Grand Slam singles titles by any player after turning 30

Novak Djokovic is already the sole holder of the record for the most number of Grand Slam singles titles won by a male player after turning 30 with ten Majors to his name.

The Serb is currently tied with Serena Williams for the record among all players, male or female. He will win his 11th Major after turning 30 if he triumphs at Roland Garros, thus becoming the sole holder of the record.

Djokovic's first Grand Slam after he turned 30 came at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships when he beat Kevin Anderson in the final. He tied Rafael Nadal's tally of nine titles after triumphing at the grass-court Major last year before surpassing with his triumph in Melbourne.

#4 Oldest French Open champion

Another milestone Novak Djokovic could achieve at this year's French Open is becoming the oldest male champion in the tournament's history.

Rafael Nadal currently holds that title, being 36 years and three days old after his triumph last year. However, Djokovic could surpass him by 17 days if he wins this year. His first triumph at the clay-court Major came when he was 29 years and 14 days old and his second came when he was aged 34 years and 22 days.

Djokovic will be 36 years and 20 days old by the time he triumphs at this year's French Open, if it comes to fruition.

#5 Joint-third in the list of most titles won by a male player in the Open Era

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed an illustrious career with 93 titles to his name. He is currently fourth in the list of most number of singles titles won during the Open Era.

The Serb will win his 94th title if he triumphs at the French Open. This will put him on level with Ivan Lendl in the list of titles won by a man in the Open Era. Jimmy Connors is the current record holder with 109 titles, followed by Roger Federer, who has 103 to his name.

