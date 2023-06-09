5 milestones Novak Djokovic achieved by reaching French Open final

In a blockbuster first semifinal at the French Open on Friday, Novak Djokovic beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to return to the final at the claycourt Major.

In what was billed as the final before the final, Djokovic and Alcaraz went toe to toe in the opening exchanges. It was the Serb, though, who drew first blood. He broke for 3-1 and survived three break points in the seventh game before serving out the set at 6-3.

Alcaraz responded strongly, converting his sixth break point of the match to break for 5-3 but failed to serve out the set. However, in the very next game, he squandered a 40-0 lead on Djokovic's serve. He almost rued those missed chances, as the Serb had break points at 5-5 but couldn't convert.

Alcaraz wouldn't let another 40-0 advantage on Djokovic's serve slip away as he evened proceedings on Philippe Chatrier. However, the physical exertions seemingly took a toll on the 20-year-old as he forfeited the 1-1 game on serve in the third set for an unscheduled changeover.

He won only one more game in the remainder of the match as what promised to be a blockbuster clash eventually ended in a damp squib. With the win, Djokovic became only the third player with 15 wins over the reigning No. 1.

The 36-year-old also achieved a few other milestones en route to another Grand Slam final. Here's a look at the top five:

#1 Novak Djokovic is the oldest French Open finalist in the Open Era

Djokovic has reached another Roland Garros final.

By beating Alcaraz in a proverbial generational clash, Novak Djokovic proved once again who's the boss in men's tennis at the biggest tournaments.

In the process, the 36-year-old became the oldest male player in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros. He bettered the previous record of defending champion Rafael Nadal by 16 days.

It's another testament to the Serb's longevity and sustained excellence as he continues to age like fine wine.

It goes without saying that a win on Sunday against Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev will make Djokovic the oldest men's singles Roland Garros champion in the Open Era.

#2 First male player in Open Era to reach 7 finals at all 4 Grand Slams

Djokovic is into another final.

By reaching the Roland Garros title match, Novak Djokovic has become the first male player in the Open Era to reach seven finals at all four Grand Slams. The Serb has won all 10 of his title matches at the Australian Open. He's 2-4 in Roland Garros title matches, 7-1 at Wimbledon, and 2-6 at the US Open.

With his win over Alcaraz, Djokovic also became the first male player to register an 85% win record at all four Majors.

He has a 91.8% record at the Australian Open (89-8), 85% at Roland Garros (91-16), 89.6% at Wimbledon (86-10) and 86.2% at the US Open (81-13).

#3 Second male player in Open Era to reach 7 French Open finals

Djokovic is into his seventh Roland Garros final.

By reaching his seventh final Novak Djokovic broke a tie with Bjorn Borg (6-0) for the second-most French Open title matches by a male player in the Open Era.

Only 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (14-0) stands ahead of the Serb.

#4 Third male player in ATP rankings history with at least 15 wins against the World No. 1

Novak Djokovic

By beating Alcaraz on Saturday, Novak Djokovic evened his rivalry with the 20-year-old at one apiece. The Serb had lost the pair's first meeting in the Madrid Masters semifinals last year in a third-set tiebreak.

The win also marked the 15th for Djokovic against a reigning ATP No. 1, putting him only behind Rafael Nadal (23) and Boris Becker (19).

Djokovic, though, was sympathetic for his younger opponent, who was struggling physically in the last two sets. He said after the win:

“It’s tough. Obviously for him to not know whether he should retire (from) the match or finish the match the way he did. Congratulations to him for his fighting spirit and hanging in all the way until the last point. Respect for that, great respect."

Acknowledging the physicality of the battle, he added:

“I think we were both at the physical limit towards the end of the second set. I wasn’t feeling fresh at all. We went toe to toe. I think it was a quite even match, one-set-all, and then this thing happened with his cramp in the third game of the third set and from that moment onwards it was a different match."

#5 Joint-most Grand Slam finals by a player in the Open Era

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning match point on Friday against Alcaraz.

The win over Alcaraz took Djokovic to a record 34th Grand Slam final. That's the most by any player - male or female - in the Open Era. Chris Evert (18-16) also reached 34 Grand Slam finals.

Novak Djokovic has fared far better than Evert, though, winning 22 of his 33 previous title matches. A win on Sunday will make him the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles, breaking a tie with Nadal.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes