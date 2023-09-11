5 milestones Novak Djokovic achieved by winning 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic created tennis history on Sunday by beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final.

In a rematch of the pair's 2021 title match at Flushing Meadows - which went Medvedev's way in straight sets - the outcome was reversed two years later. Djokovic was denied a slice of tennis history back then - as defeat to Medvedev prevented him from emulating Rod Laver (1969) as the only male players in the Open Era to win the calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic was dialed in from the off in the pair's second US Open final in three years. The 36-year-old burst out of the gates - winning the opening three games - before Medvedev got on the scoreboard. However, the 2021 champion was unable to recoup the break as Djokovic drew first blood.

What followed next was a truly gladiatorial battle in the second set - full of breathtaking rallies and outstanding defense - with neither man wanting to cede an inch to their opponent. A 31-shot rally at 3-3 went the way of Medvedev, and the tone was set for the remainder of the set.

Djokovic, though, hung tough despite twice serving to stay in the set. At 5-6, the Serb had to fend off a set point. Medvedev could have gone down the line to take the set; instead, he chose to go crosscourt - Djokovic responded with a clean winner - and the chance was gone.

With the inevitable second-set tiebreak going Djokovic's way, Medvedev ran out of fight, losing the 104-minute set. The writing was on the wall for the Russian - who gamely recouped a break of serve at 2-3 - only to hand it straight back. He did well to force Djokovic to serve for the championship.

Djokovic made no mistake - serving out victory at the first time of asking. His fourth US Open title makes him the sixth man in the Open Era to do so, with only three of them (Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer - 5 apiece) winning more.

On that note, here's a look at the five big milestones Novak Djokovic achieved with his 2023 US Open triumph:

#1 Novak Djokovic is the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles

Novak Djokovic has become the first player - male or female - to win 24 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

Coming into the 2023 US Open, the 36-year-old was tied with retired American legend Serena Williams - who had won her 23rd Major at the 2017 Australian Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic won his 23rd a few months back at Roland Garros.

With his fourth US Open triumph, he's now in unchartered territory in terms of Major titles won in the Open Era (since 1968 Roland Garros). Considering the fact that the Serb is aging like fine wine - playing some of the best tennis of his career - it won't be a surprise to see him add to that tally.

#2 Djokovic moves level with Margaret Court for most Grand Slam titles in tennis history

Victory for Novak Djokovic against Medvedev on Sunday moved the Serb level with Australian legend Margaret Court (24) for most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history.

While Court won her titles across the Amateur and Open Eras, Djokovic has done so solely in the Open Era. Having won his third Grand Slam title of the year, the Serb is now truly in elite company.

#3 Djokovic becomes the oldest men's singles champion at the US Open

Having joined an elite list of players to have won at least four US Open titles, Novak Djokovic is the oldest of them all to win the Flushing Meadows title.

Ken Rosewall was 35 years and 315 days old when he won the 1970 US Open. More than five decades later, the Australian's mark has been lowered by Djokovic - who reigns supreme at Flushing Meadows at the age of 36.

It's Djokovic's first US Open title since he won his third in 2018.

#4 Equals longest gap between US Open titles

Novak Djokovic won his first of four US Open titles in 2011, beating Rafael Nadal in a four-set final.

Four years later, he beat Roger Federer to reign supreme at Flushing Meadows for a second time. Fast forward three more years - Djokovic was a US Open champion again - this time beating Juan Martin del Potro for the title.

Five years after that triumph, Djokovic is a Flushing Meadows champion again. His 12 years between US Open titles is a joint-tournament record in the Open Era - with Pete Sampras the first to do so by triumphing for the first time in 1990 and the fifth time in 2002.

#5 First player to win 3 Grand Slam titles in a year 4 times

Novak Djokovic is one of a handful of players in tennis history to win three Grand Slam titles in a year.

In 2021, by winning the Wimbledon title, he emulated Roger Federer by achieving the feat for the third time in his career - also 2011 and 2015.

Fast forward just two years, Djokovic has done so again - becoming the first male player in tennis history to win three Majors in a year on four occasions.

