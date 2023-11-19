5 milestones Novak Djokovic reached in 2023 after winning ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic outlasted home favourite Jannik Sinner in straight sets on Sunday to reign supreme at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

In a rather lopsided title clash at the Pala Alpitour, the 36-year-old produced an imperious performance. Djokovic dropped exactly three games in each set as he closed out victory in one hour and 43 minutes to reign supreme at the elite eight-man year-end event.

After labouring through the group stage, losing one of his three matches and going the distance in all of them, Djokovic was at his fluent best against the Italy No. 1.

A day after dismantling Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the semis, the 24-time Grand Slam champion set about demolishing another. In a dominant first-set performance, Djokovic won 20 of 22 points on his serve and recorded a first-serve percantage of 73% as he wrapped up the opener in 38 minutes.

A lone break in the second set sufficed as Djokovic stood strong on serve, fending off a few break points to seal victory inside two hours in front of a partisan Italian crowd.

Along the way, he achieved a few milestones. Here's a look at five of them Djokovic achieved during the season following his latest ATP Finals triumph:

#1 Novak Djokovic moves atop the all-time Grand Slam leaderboard

Novak Djokovic had a year to remember in the Grand Slams. Starting the year with a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, the Super Serb moved level with Rafael Nadal (22) for most Grand Slam titles by a male singles player.

A few months later, the 36-year-old triumphed for the third time at Roland Garros. It made him the first male player to win the triple career Grand Slam and the first male player to win 23 Major singles title.

Although his bid to land No. 24 was foiled by Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set Wimbledon final, there was no denying Djokovic at the US Open. It made him the first player - male or female - to win 24 Grand Slams in the Open Era, moving him level with all-time leader Margaret Court.

#2 First player to win seven ATP Finals titles

Coming into the 2023 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic was tied with Roger Federer (6) for the most titles at the year-end event.

After his win over Sinner on Sunday, the Serb stands alone atop the pile in the history of the 53-year-old season-ending tournament. Djokovic's earlier titles at the event came in 2008, 2012-15 and 2022.

Last year's triumph in Turin - his first at the event in seven years - put Djokovic level with Federer on six titles at the event.

#3 Reached finals at all 4 Grand Slams and the ATP Finals

Not for the first time in his career, Novak Djokovic reached the final at all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2023.

He first achieved the feat in 2015 and repeated it six years later before reaching all four Major finals for the third time in his illustrious career this year. On all three occasions, the Serb won three Grand Slam titles.

Like in 2015, he also reached the final of the ATP Finals. That made him the only player other than Roger Federer (2006 and 2007) to reach all four 'big' finals in the same season. The Swiss, though, achieved the feat in successive seasons.

#4 Becomes first player to complete 400 weeks at World No. 1

This achievement is perhaps one of the biggest testaments to the supreme longevity and sustained brilliance of Djokovic.

By winning his opening match at the ATP Finals against Holger Rune, Djokovic assured himself of a record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 finish. Following the week, he will start a 400th week atop the rankings.

That's a first by any player - male or female - in the history of the sport. The next best in the leaderboard is WTA legend Steffi Graf, who was World No. 1 for a combined 377 weeks.

Next in the list are two more retired stars in Martina Navratilova, who was the WTA No. 1 for 332 weeks, and Serena Williams, who did so for 319 weeks. ATP legend Roger Federer (309) is next in the all-time list and a distant second among men in the all-time World No. 1 leaderboard.

#5 Becomes first player to win 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles

Novak Djokovic was already the ATP Masters 1000 all-time leader with 38 titles, entering the 2023 season.

He added two more to his collection, winning the titles at Cincinnati and Paris-Bercy - to become the sole member of the 40-win Masters 1000 club. Unsurprisingly, the Serb is the only player to win the career double Golden Masters - winning all nine Masters 1000 events at least twice.

For context, no other player has achieved the feat even once.

