5 milestones Rafael Nadal could achieve at 2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal is returning to the US Open after a three-year absence. Seeded second in New York this year, the 36-year-old faces a tough road to the title in the next fortnight.

Nadal returned to action last week in Cincinnati after missing six weeks owing to an abdominal tear sustained in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Playing through injury, the 22-time Major winner came from a set down to beat Taylor Fritz in a fifth-set tiebreak at SW19. However, he had to pull out of his semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios.

Ahead of the Spaniard's first Flushing Meadows campaign in three years, here are five milestones he could achieve in the tournament:

#1. Rafael Nadal could become third player to win 70 matches at three Majors

Rafael Nadal has won over 50 matches at all four Majors.

Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the best players in history. The record 22-time Major winner has won at least 50 matches at each of the four Grand Slams. He's one of just two players in the Open Era to win a double career Grand Slam, the other being Novak Djokovic.

At Flushing Meadows next week, the Spaniard could join an exclusive club of only two players to win 70 matches at three Majors. He has won a record 112 matches at Roland Garros and 76 at the Australian Open, which he won this year.

Roger Federer has won 75 matches at all four Majors, while Djokovic has fared a bit better, winning at least 80 in all four. The Spaniard (64) needs to reach the final at Flushing Meadows to become the third player in history to win 70 matches at three Majors.

There is good reason to believe he could do it in the next fortnight. He has lost just once in his last 20 matches at the US Open, winning two titles. More importantly, he is unbeaten in 19 matches at the Majors this year, sweeping titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

His triumph at the Australian Open made him the first male player to win 21 Majors before he added a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros.

#2. Equal longest gap between Flushing Meadows triumphs in Open Era

Rafael Nadal won his first US Open title in 2010.

Rafael Nadal stands joint-second - with Jimmy Connors - for the longest gap in the Open Era between first and last titles at the US Open.

The Spaniard won his first title at Flushing Meadows in 2010, beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Nine years later, he beat Daniil Medvedev to win his fourth title at the tournament.

If the Spaniard wins his fifth US Open title in the next fortnight, he will equal Pete Sampras' record of 12 years between his first (1990) and latest (2002) triumphs at the tournament. Interestingly, the American won the hardcourt Major in his teens, 20s and 30s. Sampras remains is the only teenager to win the US Open.

Connors, meanwhile, won his first US Open title in 1974 and his last (fifth) nine years later. He's the only player to win the tournament on all three surfaces. If Nadal triumphs in the next fortnight, he will equal another milestone.

#3. Go level with three other players for most US Open titles in Open Era

Rafael Nadal won his fourth US Open title in 2019.

Rafael Nadal has triumphed four times at Flushing Meadows, going all the way in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

If he wins his fifth title in the next fortnight, he will go level with Sampras, Connors and Federer for most US Open titles in the Open Era. Among the trio, Federer (2004-08) is the only one to do a five-peat.

Moreover, his Flushing Meadows triumph will confirm Nadal's return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, replacing Daniil Medvedev. He could achieve that earlier if Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Casper Ruud do not reach the final.

#4. Become oldest player in Open Era to win US Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open - Day 14

Rafael Nadal is the second oldest player in the Open Era to win the US Open. The Spaniard was 33 when he won his fourth Flushing Meadows title in 2019.

If the 36-year-old goes all the way in the next fortnight, he will become the oldest player to win the last Grand Slam of the year. Ken Rosewall was 35 when he won the US Open in 1970.

Nadal will open his campaign for a fifth Flushing Meadows title against Rinky Hijikata. He could face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz in the semis and defending champion Medvedev in the final.

#5. Go level with Serena Williams for most Grand Slam singles titles in Open Era

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

Rafael Nadal will achieve yet another milestone if he triumphs for the fifth time at Flushing Meadows in the next fortnight.

It will be his record-extending 23rd Major title - level with Serena Williams for most Grand Slam singles triumphs in the Open Era. Nadal is currently tied with Steffi Graf for second place on the all-time leaderboard.

Nadal is already the all-time Grand Slam leader in men's singles - one ahead of Novak Djokovic (21).

