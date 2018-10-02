5 Most Amazing Tennis Courts in the World

Mohak Arora
02 Oct 2018

Tennis is one of the most beautiful games in the world with two players in white knocking the small green ball over the net to set a symphony of shots. There is nothing more beautiful to see than a long rally involving drop shots and backhand smashes.

But, with the advancements in the game and competitive tournaments all year round, we often forget about the beauty of the game. If you visit these courts and play a game of tennis, it will remind you of why the Britishers started to play the game in the first place.

5- Grand Hyatt Denver Skycourt, Colorado, USA

Grand Hyatt Denver Rooftop Track and Tennis Court

What do you expect when you stay at the Grand Hyatt anywhere in the world? Great room service. Beautiful rooms, comfortable beds, and even a good view. But the Grand Hyatt in Denver, Colorado, boasts a rooftop tennis court surrounded by a track overlooking the Denver skyline and the rocky mountains.

It also has an adjacent indoor pool and fitness center. More than 300 days of sunshine in Denver means that the tennis court is open all year round except when the weather is too cold.

