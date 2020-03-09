5 multiple Masters 1000 champions who have never won a Grand Slam title

Nikolay Davydenko

The ATP Masters 1000 series, which consists of tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Coupe Rogers (alternates between Toronto and Montreal), Shanghai, and Paris-Bercy, was first introduced in 1990.

After the four Grand Slam tournaments (which award 2000 points to the winner) and the season-ending ATP Finals (which award 1500 points to an undefeated winner), the Masters 1000 series is the most prestigious on the ATP Tour, awarding 1000 points to each winner.

With the exception of Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, all the six other Masters 1000 tournaments are played on hardcourt. Paris-Bercy is the lone event in the tournament series which is played indoors; all the other tournaments on the Masters 1000 calendar are outdoor affairs.

Since the inception of the series exactly three decades ago, 69 different players have lifted a Masters 1000 title - the latest being Daniil Medvedev, who triumphed at 2019 Cincinnati. However, 41 of these players have never won a Grand Slam title during the course of their respective careers.

On that note, let us meet the 5 players with multiple Masters 1000 titles but who have never stood on the winner's podium at a Grand Slam tournament.

#T3 Alexander Zverev - 3 Masters 1000 titles

Alexander Zverev lifts his 3rd Masters 1000 title at 2018 Madrid.

Alexander Zverev became the third youngest active player, and eighth overall, to win a Masters 1000 title when he beat four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2017 Rome Masters.

The young German then went on to beat two-time champion Roger Federer in the Coupe Rogers final later that season to become one of the youngest multiple-time Masters 1000 titlists.

At the 2018 Madrid Masters, Zverev beat his good friend Dominic Thiem to emulate Federer as the only players to lift a Masters title without dropping serve.

However, on the Grand Slam scene, Zverev has only one semifinal appearance to his name - at the 2020 Australian Open, where he lost to Thiem.

