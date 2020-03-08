Meet the 5 teenagers to have lifted a Masters 1000 title

Stefan Edberg is the first winner of a Masters 1000 tournament.

The Masters 1000 series consists of 9 tournaments in a season which award 1000 points to the winner. Known by various names since its introduction in 1990 as the 'ATP Championship Series', it has been called the 'ATP Masters 1000' since the 2019 season.

7 of the 9 tournaments which were a part of the Championship Series in 1990 are still played as Masters 1000 tournaments today, with the two exceptions being the Madrid Masters which became a Masters 1000 tournament in 2002, and the Shanghai Masters following suit in 2009.

Since its first year of inception which saw 7 different winners, a total of 62 other players have lifted a title in the tournament series in the ensuing three decades, the latest being Russia's Daniil Medvedev who joined the winners' club following his win at the 2019 Cincinnati Masters.

On that note, let us meet the 5 youngest players to have lifted a Masters 1000 title.

#5 Andre Agassi (19 years 331 days)

Andre Agassi lifts his first Masters 1000 title at 1990 Miami.

19-year-old American Andre Agassi became the second player to lift a Masters 1000 title in the second ever tournament of the Masters 1000 series, then called the ATP Championship Series, when he lifted the 1990 Miami title.

After Stefan Edberg's triumph at the first-ever Masters 1000 tournament at 1990 Indian Wells following a win over Agassi in the final, it was American teenager's turn to stand on the winner's podium at the expense of the Swede.

In a four-set final, Agassi took a two set lead and was bagelled by Edberg in the third before conceding only two games in the fourth set to become the first teenager to win a Masters 1000 title.

#4 Novak Djokovic (19 years 314 days)

Novak Djokovic lifted his first Masters 1000 title at 2007 Miami.

After being thwarted in his first Masters 1000 final at 2007 Indian Wells by Rafael Nadal, the then 19-year-old Serb triumphed in the tournament category on his very next attempt in Miami.

Producing one of the finest weeks of his young career, Djokovic reeled off consecutive straight-set wins over Daniele Bracciali, Michael Llodra, and Feliciano Lopez before beating his Indian Wells conqueror Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

Dropping only game in the semi-final against another teenager Andy Murray, Djokovic beat qualifier Guillermo Canas, who had upset two-time defending champion Roger Federer in a third set tiebreak in the fourth round, in straight sets to become only the 5th teenager to triumph at a Masters 1000 tournament.

