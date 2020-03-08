Novak Djokovic's 5 standalone Masters 1000 records

Djokovic hoists aloft his 34th Masters 1000 title at the 2019 Paris-Bercy Masters

Novak Djokovic became the first player to win a Grand Slam singles title in three different decades when he beat Dominic Thiem in a five-set final to lift a record-extending 8th Australian Open title earlier this year.

The 32-year-old Serb, who is also the only player to lift 4 consecutive titles at the season-ending ATP Finals, has the most Grand Slam match wins (287) in the Open Era behind all-time leader Roger Federer (362).

One of 5 players in the Open Era to have won all 4 Grand Slam titles (the others being Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal), Djokovic also possesses a stellar Masters 1000 resume. At the 2019 Paris-Bercy Masters, Djokovic emulated his Big-3 peers Federer and Nadal by becoming only the third player to play 50 Masters 1000 finals.

On that note, let us have a look at the 17-time Grand Slam champion's 5 standalone Masters 1000 records.

#1 Only player to win the Career Golden Masters

Djokovic celebrates his first Cincinnati Masters title in 2018

The 'Career Golden Masters' is a term used to describe the feat of winning all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments during the course of one's career.

Djokovic, who had previously fallen in 5 Cincinnati finals, came good at the sixth time of asking when he beat 7-time champion Federer in the 2018 final. That made him the first player to win all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments.

Although his Big 3 peers Federer and Nadal have also reached the final at all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments, Federer is winless in 4 finals at Monte Carlo and Rome apiece, while Nadal is 0/5 in Miami finals, 0/2 in Shanghai finals and 0/1 in Paris-Bercy finals.

