Novak Djokovic's 5 standalone Masters 1000 records

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 08 Mar 2020, 09:35 IST

Djokovic hoists aloft his 34th Masters 1000 title at the 2019 Paris-Bercy Masters
Djokovic hoists aloft his 34th Masters 1000 title at the 2019 Paris-Bercy Masters

Novak Djokovic became the first player to win a Grand Slam singles title in three different decades when he beat Dominic Thiem in a five-set final to lift a record-extending 8th Australian Open title earlier this year.

The 32-year-old Serb, who is also the only player to lift 4 consecutive titles at the season-ending ATP Finals, has the most Grand Slam match wins (287) in the Open Era behind all-time leader Roger Federer (362).

One of 5 players in the Open Era to have won all 4 Grand Slam titles (the others being Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal), Djokovic also possesses a stellar Masters 1000 resume. At the 2019 Paris-Bercy Masters, Djokovic emulated his Big-3 peers Federer and Nadal by becoming only the third player to play 50 Masters 1000 finals.

On that note, let us have a look at the 17-time Grand Slam champion's 5 standalone Masters 1000 records.

#1 Only player to win the Career Golden Masters

Djokovic celebrates his first Cincinnati Masters title in 2018
Djokovic celebrates his first Cincinnati Masters title in 2018

The 'Career Golden Masters' is a term used to describe the feat of winning all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments during the course of one's career.

Djokovic, who had previously fallen in 5 Cincinnati finals, came good at the sixth time of asking when he beat 7-time champion Federer in the 2018 final. That made him the first player to win all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments.

Although his Big 3 peers Federer and Nadal have also reached the final at all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments, Federer is winless in 4 finals at Monte Carlo and Rome apiece, while Nadal is 0/5 in Miami finals, 0/2 in Shanghai finals and 0/1 in Paris-Bercy finals.

Published 08 Mar 2020, 09:35 IST
Indian Wells Masters 2020 Novak Djokovic
