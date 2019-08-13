Novak Djokovic: Deconstructing a Masters 1000 behemoth

Djokovic beats Federer at 2018 Cincinnati to complete a coveted career Golden Masters

A year ago Novak Djokovic triumphed for the first time in six Cincinnati finals to become the first player to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

The Serb's 33 Masters titles is the highest at this level after Rafael Nadal (35). One of three players to win 300 Masters 1000 matches, Djokovic's 345 match wins are only surpassed by Roger Federer (378) and Nadal (381).

Among players with 100 Masters 1000 match wins, Djokovic's 345-77 (81.8%) win-loss record is only surpassed by Nadal (82.8%).

Djokovic celebrates his 1st Masters 1000 title at 2007 Miami

With his maiden title coming in Miami in 2007, Djokovic became the 42nd of 68 players to triumph at a Masters 1000 tournament.

The Serb has won more than half of his 33 Masters 1000 titles against Nadal (7), Federer (5) and Andy Murray (5).

Only 5 players have beaten the Serb in a Masters 1000 final. Nadal leads the way with 6 followed by Murray (5), Federer (3) and the duo of Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov with one apiece.

Djokovic's next Masters 1000 final would make him only the third player (Nadal - 51, Federer - 50) to appear in 50 Masters 1000 title matches.

As the world no. 1 makes his 14th appearance at Cincinnati and his 112th at a Masters 1000 tournament, let's revisit some important landmarks from Djokovic's impressive Masters resume.

Shared Records:

#1: One of 5 players to win 7 different Masters 1000 tournaments (Agassi, Federer, Murray, Nadal)

#2: One of 3 players to win 25 titles (Nadal - 35, Federer - 28)

#3: One of 3 players to win a title in 12 seasons (Nadal - 15, Federer - 13)

#4: One of 2 players to win 5 titles at 5 different tournaments (Nadal)

#5: One of 2 players to win 4 consecutive titles (Nadal)

#6: One of 2 players to play 5 consecutive finals (Nadal)

#7: One of 3 players to play 6 finals in a season (Federer, Nadal).

Standalone Records:

#1: Only player to win all 9 Masters 1000 tournaments

#2: Most titles on hardcourt (24)

#3: Most titles at Indian Wells (5), Miami (6) and Paris-Bercy (4)

#4: Most wins in consecutive Masters 1000 finals (12)

#5: Most titles in a calendar year (6 in 2015)

#6: Most finals in a calendar year (8 in 2015)

#7: Only player to play 5 finals at 6 tournaments

#8: Only player to win the Indian Wells-Miami double four times (2011, 2014-16).