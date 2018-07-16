Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 tennis records that would be nearly impossible to break

Freddy M Thomas
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.32K   //    16 Jul 2018, 14:14 IST

Tennis is one of the most popular and beautiful sports in world history. The exhilaration and entertainment that this sport gives you is unparalleled.

Considering the fact that fans always celebrate the players, their achievements and sportsmanship, it will be interesting to check some records which are likely to stand tall over the years and would be near impossible to surpass. Here are five such records:

Tennis - Olympics: Day 9
Andy Murray

5. Andy Murray - winning 2 consecutive Olympic singles gold medals

Tennis is a sport where the fans are far more crazy about Grand Slams than the Olympics. But Andy Murray showed that Olympics glory is also something to be cherished.

Murray belongs to the "Big Four" of modern tennis along with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, he has a proud golden feather to his cap which no other player in tennis history can claim to have - two consecutive Olympic gold medals.

He won his first Gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, in front of his home crowd, beating Roger Federer in the final. He repeated the feat four years later, beating Juan Martin Del Potro in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

No tennis player has won more than one Olympics singles gold. A feat like this would definitely require longevity and consistent top class tennis, and hence would be very difficult to replicate for future stars.


Page 1 of 5 Next
