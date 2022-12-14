5 of Nick Kyrgios' most controversial moments in 2022

Nick Kyrgios has gone on to become controversy's favorite child over the last few years. From his remarks with respect to his fellow players to his on-court antics, he frequently gets involved in some drama.

One of his most notable transgressions took place in 2015 when Kyrgios insulted Stan Wawrinka and passed some crude remarks about his then-girlfriend Donna Vekic. In 2019, he was defaulted from his second-round match at the Italian Open when his actions crossed the line.

This year was no different in that regard. Kyrgios produced a career-best season. winning the doubles title at the Australian Open and finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon. But along with some spectacular displays of tennis, there were quite a few moments where he earned the ire of the public.

Here are Kyrgios' most controversial moments of the year:

#5. Nick Kyrgios' frustration at the chair umpire during the Miami Open earned him a hefty fine

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open.

Kyrgios has never been shy about expressing his feelings over the course of a match. During his fourth-round encounter against Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open, he was irked by the chair umpire's wrong decisions. He directed a few choice comments towards the umpire and his behavior was far from pleasant.

Kyrgios was fined a total of $35,000 for his antics for various offenses, including unsportsmanlike conduct and verbal abuse.

#4. Nick Kyrgios' unfavorable gesture towards his team at the US Open

When things aren't going too well on the court for them, many players turn to their player box to let out a little steam. Some just glare in anger, while others go on a little rant. Kyrgios is no different in this aspect, but he took things to the next level with his actions at the US Open.

During his second-round match against Benjamin Bonzi, Kyrgios won the first couple of sets but got broken at 4-4 in the third. He ended up spitting on the court while looking at his player's box and ended up screaming obscenities at them. This did not go down well with the general public, who made no effort to hide their dislike for him.

#3. Nick Kyrgios' meltdown earns him a game penalty in Stuttgart

Kyrgios set up an exciting semifinal showdown against former World No. 1 Andy Murray at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The Brit clinched a closely contested opening set, which caused the 27-year-old to smash his racquet in anger.

Murray broke Kyrgios' serve to start the second set, adding to his woes. He even got into a spat with the officials and earned a point penalty followed by a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian went on to lose the match, but still dominated the headlines for his unruly behavior.

#2. Nick Kyrgios' eventful two weeks at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

This year's edition was a memorable one for Kyrgios. He made it all the way to the final, his first at a Major, but lost to Novak Djokovic. However, he stirred up enough drama en route to his trip to the championship round.

During his first-round match against Paul Jubb, Kyrgios spat towards a fan stating that he had verbally abused him. His third-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas made news for all the wrong reasons. Both players complained to the chair umpire about each other.

Kyrgios was eventually fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity, while Tsitsipas received a $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. During his title-round showdown against Djokovic, he became irritated by a fan, stating that she was completely inebriated and looked like she had around "700 drinks".

The fan was removed from the stands after Kyrgios' remarks but was allowed to return later on. However, the fan ended up suing him for defamation.

#1. Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend accuses him of assault

Kyrgios started dating Chiara Passari in 2020, with their relationship ending towards the end of 2021. Their breakup was far from amicable as things got heated during an argument and the cops were called to stop it from escalating further.

In July, it came to light that Kyrgios would need to appear in court the following month as he was accused by Passari of common assault for hurting her. A bid for an adjournment by his lawyers was rejected with the next court date set for October. He remained absent as he was competing in the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Kyrgios' next court hearing is set to take place in February 2023, with the lawyers aiming to dismiss the charges on mental health grounds.

