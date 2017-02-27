5 non-tennis facts you didn't know about Roger Federer

We have all read about his stats, but what off-court things did you not know?

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 12:30 IST

There have been endless statistics that have interested fans over the years, and the numbers behind Roger Federer’s brilliant career so far have proved just why he deserves the GOAT title.

But outside of his excellent gameplay and what appears to be endless stamina, Roger Federer leads a well-rounded life off the court as well.

Here are 5 things you may not have known about the Swiss ace:

#1 He used to be vegetarian

Federer, pictured in Brazil eating ham sandwiches, was a vegetarian by choice until his teens

Until well into his teens, Roger Federer did not eat meat – by choice! The Swiss ace was not forced or guided by any family or beliefs, but until he was 14 would not touch non-vegetarian food.

At 14, he joined full-time tennis training – at a camp, and began eating meat then. That experience, he said, taught him how to eat anything to survive.

Now, Roger Federer eats meat and does not adhere to any specifically known diet.