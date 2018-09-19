Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Novak Djokovic records which may never be broken

Arjun K
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Sep 2018

After going through a slump for almost two full years rather uncharacteristically, former World Number 1 Novak Djokovic seems to have gotten back his mojo and in some style. From losing to Marco Cecchinato in the French Open to even considering skipping Wimbledon, Novak has come a long way and is now level with Pete Sampras on 14 Grand Slams. Just like that, out of nowhere, he seems to be closing in on Rafa and Roger's tally.

Here are 7 records of Djokovic that are unlikely to ever be broken:

ATP rating points of 16,950 more than combined total of 2nd and 3rd ranked players

2016 French Open - Day Fifteen
2016 French Open

After winning the French Open in 2016, Novak Djokovic accumulated 16,950 points and in the process became the first player in the Open Era to have accrued points more than the combined sum of the 2nd and 3rd ranked players.

During the period from the start of 2015 to Roland Garros 2016, Djokovic was almost invincible. This reached its zenith with him having accumulated the highest number of points in ATP history. With the Serb unbeaten in Grand Slam competition since the start of Wimbledon this year and with his wins at SW19 and New York, is it possible for him to go on another title-winning spree like he did in 2011 and 2015-2016? It sure doesn't seem unlikely.

Holder of all 4 Grand Slams in 3 different surfaces and Year-End Championships simultaneously

Day Eight - Barclays ATP World Tour Finals
Novak at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals

Since the dawn of the Open Era in 1973, no man has held all 4 Grand Slams at the same time. A feat Djokovic accomplished when he won his 1st title at Roland Garros in 2016. In the process, he became the only man in tennis history to not only be the holder of all 4 Grand Slams at once but also the holder of all 4 Grand Slams on 3 different surfaces at once.

Arjun K
CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate about football,tennis,cricket,NBA,F1,MotoGP
