5 Oldest Wimbledon Singles Champions

Arjun

Since the first Wimbledon Championships were held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club 151 years ago in 1877, players from 15 different countries have lifted the coveted trophy with Great Britain leading the pack with 37 titles followed by the United States of America with 32 titles. The early years saw British players dominating the Championships winning titles year after years. This trend was stopped when Australian Norman Brookes won the title in 1907 becoming the first overseas player to win at The All England Club. His victory paved the way for overseas talent to shine and excel at the exalted grass of Centre Court. We take a look at 5 men who have defied the odds and won the Championship beating much younger men :

#5 Roger Federer

Roger Federer with his 8th Wimbledon crown

The man with the most titles in the Amateur and Open Era combined, Roger Federer won Wimbledon on 5 consecutive occasions between 2003-2007. He was also a winner in 2009 and 2012. He was runner-up in the years 2008, 2014 and 2015. In 2017 he made history by becoming the oldest Wimbledon Singles Champion in the Open Era when he beat Croat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his record 8th Wimbledon Championship. Roger was 35 years 342 days old when he won his 8th title.

