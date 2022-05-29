5 players with most 4R appearances at French Open ft Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Following the third round of matches at the 2022 French Open, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic are through to the second week of the tournament.

The duo are joined by the likes of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, to name a few.

It has been a serene week for Djokovic and Nadal, who have reached the French Open fourth round for yet another year following three consecutive straight-set wins.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



Djokovic v Schwartzman

Auger-Aliassime v Nadal

Zverev v Zapata Miralles

Khachanov v Alcaraz

Ruud v Hurkacz

Rune v Tsitsipas

Rublev v Sinner

Cilic v Medvedev



#RolandGarros Men’s finalDjokovic v SchwartzmanAuger-Aliassime v NadalZverev v Zapata MirallesKhachanov v AlcarazRuud v HurkaczRune v TsitsipasRublev v SinnerCilic v Medvedev Men’s final 1️⃣6️⃣🇷🇸 Djokovic v Schwartzman 🇦🇷🇨🇦 Auger-Aliassime v Nadal 🇪🇸🇩🇪 Zverev v Zapata Miralles 🇪🇸Khachanov v Alcaraz 🇪🇸🇳🇴 Ruud v Hurkacz 🇵🇱🇩🇰 Rune v Tsitsipas 🇬🇷Rublev v Sinner 🇮🇹🇭🇷 Cilic v Medvedev#RolandGarros

On that note, here's a look at the five male players with the most fourth-round appearances at the French Open:

#5 Ivan Lendl (three-time French Open winner) - 10

Ivan Lendl is a three-time Roland Garros winner

Ivan Lendl is one of only a handful of players in the Open Era to win three Roland Garros titles.

Lendl made the fourth round at the tournament for the first time in 1979 and would do so for nine of the next 10 years. The Czech reached his first final at the tournament in 1981, losing to Bjorn Borg.

Three years later, he made his Grand Slam breakthrough at the tournament, beating John McEnroe from two sets down and becoming the second player to do so at Roland Garros.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo

2020

@GastonGaudio 2004 @RolandGarros

1999 Roland Garros

Ivan Lendl 1984 Roland Garros

Bjorn Borg 1974 Roland Garros Won from 2 Sets Down in Grand Slam Finals (Open Era) @ThiemDomi 2020 #USOpen @GastonGaudio 2004 @RolandGarros @AndreAgassi 1999 Roland GarrosIvan Lendl 1984 Roland GarrosBjorn Borg 1974 Roland Garros Won from 2 Sets Down in Grand Slam Finals (Open Era)@ThiemDomi 2020 #USOpen@GastonGaudio 2004 @RolandGarros @AndreAgassi 1999 Roland GarrosIvan Lendl 1984 Roland GarrosBjorn Borg 1974 Roland Garros

Lendl would win two of the next three titles on offer, losing to Mats Wilander in the 1984 final.

#4 Guillermo Vilas (1977 French Open winner) - 11

Guillermo Vilas (right) won the French Open in 1977

Guillermo Vilas was a steady if not spectacular performer at Roland Garros. The Argentine left-hander reached the third round in his first three appearances before making it to the second week for the first time in 1975, losing to Bjorn Borg in the final.

He would reach at least the fourth round in his next eight appearances, winning his only Grand Slam title at the claycourt Major in 1977, making the most of serial winner Bjorn Borg's absence.

TENNIS @Tennis tennis.com/pro-game/2017/… Guillermo Vilas' 1977 French Open title was at center of epic 145-win campaign. A must-read from @SteveTignor Guillermo Vilas' 1977 French Open title was at center of epic 145-win campaign. A must-read from @SteveTignor | tennis.com/pro-game/2017/… https://t.co/I30wig6ASM

Vilas reached two more finals at the tournament, making his last fourth-round appearance in 1986, when he reached the quarterfinals.

#3 Roger Federer (2009 French Open winner) - 15

Roger Federer won his only French Open title in 2009

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. The 40-year-old is one of only five players in the Open Era to win the career Grand Slam.

Federer accomplished the same at 2009 Roland Garros, where he made the most of arch-rival Nadal's defeat in the fourth round. It remains the only French Open title in the Swiss' illustrious resume, with the 40-year-old coming up short in four finals at the tournament - all against Nadal. Interestingly, Federer's triumph in 2009 came at the expense of Nadal's conqueror Robin Soderling in the final.

Federer's first second-week appearance at Roland Garros was in 2000, and he reached the quarterfinals the following year - his first at a Grand Slam. The Swiss maestro has reached the fourth round at the tournament in his last 13 appearances, most recently doing so in 2019.

#2 Novak Djokovic (two-time French Open winner) - 16

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

Novak Djokovic, like Federer and Nadal, is one of the finest players to have graced the game.

The World No. 1 is on a mission at this fortnight's Roland Garros. He's looking to become the first player not named Nadal in 21 years to successfully defend his title at the claycourt Major.

Doing so would draw him level with the Spaniard atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard with 21 titles. In the process, he'll also become the first male player in the Open Era to accomplish an unprecedented triple career Grand Slam.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg #1 Novak Djokovic shakes off a slow start and dominates the back of the French Open final, beating #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.



Djokovic’s second French Open title makes him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to have won every Slam twice.



Big time stuff. #1 Novak Djokovic shakes off a slow start and dominates the back of the French Open final, beating #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.Djokovic’s second French Open title makes him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to have won every Slam twice.Big time stuff.

However, Djokovic has a tough route to the final this year, as he's slated to meet Nadal in a blockbuster quarterfinal. Nevertheless, the Serb will fancy his chances, as he has been a model of consistency at Roland Garros.

Except on his debut in 2005 and 2009 (third round), Djokovic has reached the second week at the tournament 13 straight times - the most by any player in the Open Era.

#1 Rafael Nadal (13-time French Open winner) - 17

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

Rafael Nadal may not have won a claycourt title this season, but the 13-time champion is looking good for another Roland Garros title.

The legendary Spaniard has only ever lost three times in 111 matches at the tournament, as he dispatched Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the second week at Roland Garros for a record 17th time.

Nadal last won the competition in 2020, beating Djokovic in the final. However, the left-hander was beaten by Djokovic in a memorable four-set semifinal last year. In the process, the Serb became the first player to beat Nadal twice at Roland Garros. Robin Soderling is the only other player to have beaten the Spaniard at the tournament.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas con más presencias en cuarta ronda de Roland Garros (Open Era/Men’s Singles):



Rafa Nadal | 17

Novak Djokovic | 16

Roger Federer | 15

Guillermo Vilas | 11

Ivan Lendl | 10 Tenistas con más presencias en cuarta ronda de Roland Garros (Open Era/Men’s Singles):Rafa Nadal | 17Novak Djokovic | 16Roger Federer | 15Guillermo Vilas | 11Ivan Lendl | 10 📊 Tenistas con más presencias en cuarta ronda de Roland Garros (Open Era/Men’s Singles):🇪🇸 Rafa Nadal | 17🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic | 16🇨🇭 Roger Federer | 15🇦🇷 Guillermo Vilas | 11🇺🇸🇨🇿 Ivan Lendl | 10

If Nadal gets past Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday, he could meet Djokovic for the 10th time at Roland Garros. The Spaniard has won seven of his nine previous clashes at the tournament against Djokovic, but the Serb has won two of their last three meetings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala