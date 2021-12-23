5 players with the best record against the Big-3

Men's tennis over the last two decades has largely revolved around the Big-3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Records made before their time have been rewritten and Grand Slams have become almost exclusively the property of the Big-3.

Almost is the key word there, because over the years there have been players who have raised their game to challenge their authority. Some of them have even managed to sneak in a Grand Slam or two from under their noses.

Here is a list of the five players who have the best record against the Big-3:

#5 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has the second best record against the Big-3 among active players

Alexander Zverev has not played as much against the Big-3 as the ones from the previous generation of ATP players, but he has one of the best records against them. It is especially the case when it comes to three-setters.

The World No.3 has faced Novak Djokovic 11 times, winning on four occasions. Against Roger Federer, he has a positive head-to-head record of 4-3. The German has won three out of his nine matches against Nadal.

TENNIS @Tennis



With his upset of Novak Djokovic in the Olympic semifinals,



3-4 vs. Djokovic

3-4 vs. Nadal

4-3 vs. Federer



tennis.com/baseline/artic… STAT OF THE DAY!With his upset of Novak Djokovic in the Olympic semifinals, @AlexZverev is now an almost-even 10-11 against the Big 3 in best-of-three-sets format.3-4 vs. Djokovic3-4 vs. Nadal4-3 vs. Federer STAT OF THE DAY!With his upset of Novak Djokovic in the Olympic semifinals, @AlexZverev is now an almost-even 10-11 against the Big 3 in best-of-three-sets format.3-4 vs. Djokovic3-4 vs. Nadal4-3 vs. Federertennis.com/baseline/artic… https://t.co/KAxvLNPQDc

Overall, he has a winning percentage of 40.7% against the Big-3. In Grand Slams, however, Zverev leaves much to be desired. He has never faced Federer in a Major, and is yet to win a match against Djokovic and Nadal in a Best-of-5 match.

#4 Juan Martin Del Potro

Juan Martin Del Potro was the first player to defeat both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a Grand Slam

Juan Martin Del Potro was the first man to defeat both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a Grand Slam. He achieved the feat in the 2009 US Open, when he beat Nadal in the semifinal and Federer in the final to lift his only Major title.

The former World No.3 has faced Novak Djokovic 20 times, winning on four occasions. Against Federer, he has won seven out of 20 matches. And the Argentinian has bested Nadal six times out of 18.

Overall, he has a winning percentage of 26.9% against the Big-3. In Grand Slams, however, he has never managed to beat Djokovic despite five attempts. Injuries have constantly plagued his career, with every return to the sport soon followed by a new injury.

In spite of that, the very fact that he managed to win a Grand Slam, the pinnacle of tennis accolades, pushes him into this list ahead of players like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (28% winning percentage) and David Ferrer (15.7% winning percentage).

#3 Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka beat the Big-3 in the final of each of his Grand Slam wins

Out of the 28 Grand Slams between 2010 and 2016, 21 Majors were won by the Big-3. Out of the remaining seven, Stan Wawrinka won three.

Not only that, he won all three of those titles by beating the No.1 player in the final - Nadal at the 2014 Australian Open and Djokovic at the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



— Until 2013: 0-7

— From 2014 onwards: 6-6



One of the most remarkable metamorphoses I've ever seen from a professional athlete.



#USOpen twitter.com/stanwawrinka/s… Stanislas Wawrinka @stanwawrinka 😁💥 😁💥 Stan Wawrinka's record against the Big 3 at Slams:— Until 2013: 0-7— From 2014 onwards: 6-6One of the most remarkable metamorphoses I've ever seen from a professional athlete. Stan Wawrinka's record against the Big 3 at Slams:— Until 2013: 0-7— From 2014 onwards: 6-6One of the most remarkable metamorphoses I've ever seen from a professional athlete.#USOpen twitter.com/stanwawrinka/s…

Yet another former World No.3, Wawrinka has faced Novak Djokovic 25 times, winning on six occasions. Against Roger Federer, he has a head-to-head record of 3-23, and the Swiss has won three out of his 22 matches against Nadal.

Overall, his winning percentage is only 16.2% which does not sound like much on its own. But Stan Wawrinka was one of the very few players who held their own against the Big-3 in clutch matches, especially in Grand Slams where most players crumbled from the pressure.

#2 Dominic Thiem

Domininc Thiem has the best record against the Big-3 among active players

Dominic Thiem is one of only two players to have won five matches against each of the Big-3 and has the highest winning percentage collectively among players who have played at least five matches each against all of them.

Again, a former World No.3, Thiem has faced Novak Djokovic 12 times, winning on five occasions. Against Roger Federer, he has a positive head-to-head record of 5-2, and the Austrian has won six out of his 15 matches against Nadal.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Dominic Thiem dominates the Big 3 since 2019!



Austrian player has won 9 times on 12 matches against the 3 legends in 2 years:

🤜 Djokovic 3-2

🤜 Nadal 3-1

🤜 Federer 3-0 Dominic Thiem dominates the Big 3 since 2019! Austrian player has won 9 times on 12 matches against the 3 legends in 2 years:🤜 Djokovic 3-2🤜 Nadal 3-1🤜 Federer 3-0 https://t.co/CS5ac7lmOn

Overall, his winning percentage is an unbelievable 47% against the Big-3. In Grand Slams, he is yet to face Federer but has beaten Nadal once (out of six matches) and Djokovic twice (out of four matches).

During his 2020 US Open triumph, he managed to avoid all of them, as Federer and Nadal pulled out and Djokovic was disqualified in the fourth round for hitting a lineswoman accidentally. Incidentally, Thiem also became the first male player born after the 1980s to win a Grand Slam, hinting at the arrival of the Next-Gen.

#1 Andy Murray

Andy Murray became World No.1 during the dominant era of the Big-3

No one has a better record against the Big-3 than Andy Murray, the other player to win at least five matches against each of the Big-3. Once collectively referred to as the Big-4, Andy Murray was as inevitable in Grand Slam semifinals as the other three before a hip injury cut short his playing career.

The former World No.1 has faced Novak Djokovic 36 times, winning on 11 occasions. Against Federer, he has won 11 out of 25 matches and the Scot has bested Nadal seven times out of 25.

Overall, his winning percentage is 33.7%, but Andy Murray won two of his three Grand Slams beating Djokovic (2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon) in the finals. Similar to Wawrinka, Murray won three of the seven Grand Slams the Big-3 missed between 2010 and 2016.

The Brit also reached the World No.1 spot in the process, became the only player to win two men's singles tennis Olympic Gold medals and won the ATP Tour Finals, marking him the most successful active player outside of the Big-3.

