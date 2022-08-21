5 players who completed the Career Grand Slam by winning the US Open ft. Rafael Nadal and Martina Navratilova

Rafael Nadal and Martina Navratilova both completed the Career Grand Slam by winning the US Open.

A Career Grand Slam is the term used to describe an instance in which a player wins all four Majors at least once.

Winning a Grand Slam is a big achievement and something every tennis player dreams of. Triumphing at multiple Majors is a massive accomplishment too. But clinching all of them is an elusive feat.

To date, only 18 players have been able to complete the Career Grand Slam - eight men and 10 women. These include some of the greatest tennis players of all time, such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Chris Evert, to name a few.

Out of the 18, only five have managed to complete the Career Grand Slam by winning the US Open. So, without further ado, let's take a detailed look at who these players are.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal won his maiden US Open title in 2010

Rafael Nadal had a very special 2010 season, winning the French Open and Wimbledon before reclaiming the No. 1 ranking.

The Spaniard had high hopes heading into that year's US Open and reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set. Rafael Nadal then beat Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 before defeating Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a final clash with Djokovic.

Nadal beat the Serb 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to win his maiden US Open and became the first man in the history of tennis to win Grand Slams on three different surfaces (clay, grass and hard) in the same calendar year.

US Open Tennis @usopen .



Watch the full match now bit.ly/2Ykvntm In the 2010 final, @RafaelNadal was looking to become the first male player in history to win Grand Slam titles on clay, hard court and grass in the same year. @DjokerNole was seeking his second Grand SlamWatch the full match now In the 2010 final, @RafaelNadal was looking to become the first male player in history to win Grand Slam titles on clay, hard court and grass in the same year. @DjokerNole was seeking his second Grand Slam 🏆.Watch the full match now ➡️ bit.ly/2Ykvntm https://t.co/ADG3IWd4hM

Rafael Nadal also became only the seventh man to complete the Career Grand Slam.

#2 Rod Laver

Rod Laver established himself as one of the best players in the world during the 1960s, and 1962 was a particularly special year for the Australian.

Laver won his second title at the Australian Open before winning his maiden French Open crown, beating compatriot Roy Emerson in the final of both tournaments. Laver then won his second Wimbledon crown by beating Mark Mulligan in the title clash.

The Aussie competed at the US Open as the top seed, having lost in the final in the last two years. He made it to the final of the tournament for the third successive year, dropping only one set en route.

Standing between him and the US Open crown was Emerson, whom he beat 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to win the tournament for the first time in his career.

Laver's triumph in New York saw him complete the Career Grand Slam. He also became the first, and to date, the only left-handed player to complete the Calendar Grand Slam (winning all four Majors in a calendar year).

#3 Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf's 1988 season is arguably the greatest in the history of women's tennis. Aged just 19 at the time, the German won the Australian Open by beating Chris Evert in the final. She then successfully defended her French Open crown, thrashing Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 in the title clash.

Graf won Wimbledon by triumphing 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 over Martina Navratilova in the final and was full of confidence heading into the US Open. The German was dominant throughout the tournament and reached the final against Gabriela Sabatini without dropping a set.

Graf beat the Argentinian 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the US Open and complete the Career Grand Slam. She also completed the Calendar Grand Slam as well as the Golden Slam, having won the gold medal in Seoul.

#4 Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova established herself as one of the best players in the world during the 1970s and dominated women's tennis for a large part of the 1980s.

The Czech-American won her seventh Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1983. However, one Major was missing from her trophy cabinet, the US Open.

Navratilova did not drop a set at the 1983 US Open, beating her great rival Chris Evert 6-1, 6-3 in the final and completing the Career Grand Slam.

#5 Doris Hart

Doris Hart was one of the greatest players of her time and excelled in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. She won a total of 35 Grand Slam titles, with six of those coming on the singles circuit.

By 1952, Hart had won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. However, the US Open eluded her.

Hart reached three Grand Slam finals in 1953 but lost to Maureen Connolly on each occasion. The following year, she entered the US Open as the second seed and reached the final following straight-set wins over Lois Felix and Shirley Fry.

Hart beat top seed Louise Brough to win the New York Major for the first time and complete the Career Grand Slam. She won the US Open for a second time the following year.

