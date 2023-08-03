Novak Djokovic's outfit for the US Open Series 2023 revealed

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for an all-time 24 Grand Slam record at the 2023 US Open in a refreshed outfit.

The Serbian has been unable to perform in North America since he concluded his 2021 US Open campaign as a runner-up. His stance against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate prevented him to participate in ATP events in several parts of the globe, including the USA.

However, the USA dissolved its COVID-19 emergency restrictions earlier this year, permitting travelers to set foot in the country without any proof of vaccination. As a result, we will be able to witness Djokovic in action at the US Open after two years.

To mark the 23-time Grand Slam champion's return to the New York City event, Lacoste has sided with the official 'US Open Blue' shade for the Serb. The primary color of his attire, sky blue, runs in unison for his polo shirt and shorts. Djokovic's footwear sponsor, Asics, paired his outfit with the same colorway, only with a tint of yellow on the outsole.

Novak Djokovic will rock his latest polo and shorts collection with a vertical pattern stitch - displaying a distinctive lighter shade from the rest of the material.

Before entering the US Open, the World No. 2 will use Cincinnati Masters as his sole preparatory event for the final Slam of the season. Moreover, the Serb also pulled out of the upcoming 2023 Canadian Open to recover after an exhausting Wimbledon 2023 campaign, where he finished runner-up.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there," he said in a statement.

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan believes his son will retire in a year-and-a-half

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan recently opened up about his son's future in Sportal's documentary, 'Novak Djokovic–Untold Stories'.

Srdjan is of the opinion that his son will conclude his prestigious career of two decades in a year-and-a-half. He stated that the sport is physically and mentally demanding which hampers the tennis legend's attention in other aspects of his life.

"And for Novak to slowly but surely… It’s not the end, but in a year-and-a-half let’s say… My wish as a father – I think for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job," he said.

