"Novak Djokovic being dedicated for 30 years, and not taking his foot off, there is not much time for other things in life" - Serb's father Srdjan

Novak Djokovic has already cemented his place as one of the greatest tennis players of all time if not the greatest. His 2023 French Open victory gave him a record 23 men's Grand Slam singles titles, taking him above Rafael Nadal.

He has a record 38 ATP Masters 1000 titles in addition to his impressive Slam achievements, with Olympic gold being the only honor he has yet to win. He also has won 94 ATP Tour events so far, an incredible feat indeed.

The Serb has also recorded his 378th week as men's singles world No. 1 in F February 2023. He broke the all-time record for weeks spent at the top of the tennis rankings for men and women, surpassing tennis legend Steffi Graf (377 weeks).

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, opened up about his son's future in Sportal's documentary 'Novak Djokovic–Untold Stories'. He believes that the 36-year-old will put an end to his illustrious career in a year and a half.

He added that the game is physically and mentally demanding, which prevents him from being engaged in the other things in life.

"And for Novak to slowly but surely… It’s not the end, but in a year-and-a-half let’s say… My wish as a father – I think for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job," he said, as quoted by the Tennis Major.

"It’s physically and mentally challenging and very demanding – with him being fully dedicated for 30 years, and not taking his foot off the gas, there is not much time for other things in life," he added.

"I expect Novak Djokovic to be recognized for the things he will do after his career ends" - Srdjan

Novak Djokovic pictured with his French Open trophy.

Srdjan then stated that Novak Djokovic had already fulfilled his father's wishes seven-eight years ago. He said that he wants his son to be remembered for what he will do after his career ends, which he hopes will happen next year.

"As far as my wishes for him go, he has already fulfilled them all seven-eight years ago. The rest is this amazing bonus," Srdjan said.

"Tennis is only one segment of his life, not his whole life, I expect him to be recognized for the things he will do after his career ends as well, after he leaves the tennis world, which I hope it will happen next year," he added.

Following his ninth Wimbledon final appearance, the World No. 2 has withdrawn from the National Bank Open "due to fatigue," according to Tennis Canada. He has four Canadian Open singles titles to his name.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis