Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has finally broken his silence over the pro-Russia allegations he has become embroiled in over the last couple of days, stating that he had no intention of "causing such disruption" in the media.

After the Serb's straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, Srdjan was spotted posing for pictures with Russian fans holding pro-Vladimir Putin flags and singing praises of the Russian president. One fan was even sporting a t-shirt that displayed the notorious 'Z' symbol, a popular pro-war motif against Ukraine.

The tennis media has been quick to shout back at Srdjan for endorsing such inhumane behavior, with the 21-time Grand Slam champion also taking collateral damage from journalists as well as fans on social media.

With many clamoring for a statement clarifying the issue before Djokovic takes to court for his semifinal against Tommy Paul later on Friday, Srdjan issued one, commenting that he was only in Melbourne to support his son and for no other motive.

The Serb further added that he had simply posed with fans like he usually does at every other tournament, neither confirming nor denying that he knew what they were proclaiming in his vicinity.

"I am here to support my son only. I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption. I was outside with Novak's fans as I have done after all of my son's matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them," he said in a statement collected by journalist James Gray. "I had no intention of being caught up in this."

The World No. 5's father also recalled that he and his family themselves had lived through the war during their time in Serbia and as a result, they could never be against violence in the world. Furthermore, in order to ensure that there is no further disruption during the 35-year-old's semifinal encounter, Srdjan confirmed that he will not be attending the match in person, watching it from home instead.

"My family has lived through the horror of war, and we wish only for peace. So there is no disruption to tonight's semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home," he said. "I wish for a great match and I will be cheering for my son, as always."

Whether "home" in this instance means Serbia is not clear, however. Chances are that the former World No. 1 will be probed more on the issue in his press conference at Melbourne Park later.

Novak Djokovic gunning for record-extending 10th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Amidst all this noise, Novak Djokovic is two wins away from his record-extending 10th title at the Australian Open as well as a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. At present, Rafael Nadal remains the man with the most Major titles to his name, having achieved the feat last year.

A win against Tommy Paul in the semifinals would pit the Serb against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Karen Khachanov in the final, neither of whom have previously made the final in Melbourne.

