5 players with a positive record against Novak Djokovic in ATP finals ft. Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev

With 86 ATP tour titles to his name, Novak Djokovic is the fifth most decorated player in the history of men's tennis. The World No. 1 has achieved the feat in only 124 finals, winning almost two-thirds of all championship matches he has contested so far.

While the Serb has a winning record against some of the biggest names to pick up a racquet - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, among many others - there are a few players who have surprisingly edged him in final clashes.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Wawrinka - 3-2

Zverev - 2-0

Haas - 1-0



Rublev - 1-0



(stat by) Players with a positive ratio vs Djokovic in finalWawrinka - 3-2Zverev - 2-0Haas - 1-0 Khachanov - 1-0Rublev - 1-0(stat by) Players with a positive ratio vs Djokovic in final▪️ Wawrinka - 3-2▪️ Zverev - 2-0▪️ Haas - 1-0▪️ Khachanov - 1-0▪️ Rublev - 1-0(stat by) https://t.co/rkFbfNvAI1

In the years since his maiden title at the 2006 Dutch Open, only five players have managed to maintain a positive head-to-head against Djokovic in summit clashes. Here's a look at them:

Andrey Rublev beat Novak Djokovic in the only final they contested

Andrey Rublev has played only one final against Novak Djokovic, which came at the most recent Serbia Open. The Russian ended up beating the 20-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0 in front of his home fans and notched up his 11th career title in the process.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Rublev deprives Djokovic of the title



Russia's player defeats an exhausted Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-0 to secure the crown in Belgrade Rublev deprives Djokovic of the titleRussia's player defeats an exhausted Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-0 to secure the crown in Belgrade 🏆 Rublev deprives Djokovic of the titleRussia's player defeats an exhausted Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-7 6-0 to secure the crown in Belgrade https://t.co/bcdRP3Fg6d

The two faced off only once prior to that, in the group stage of the 2021 ATP Finals, where the 34-year-old won in straight sets. Interestingly, with the victory, Rublev became just the second Russian after Nikolay Davydenko to notch up victories over all the members of the Big 3.

Shreyash @ShreyashdoobZ @AndreyRublev97 joins the Elite group of Players who have defeated all the Big 3 players atleast once.. @AndreyRublev97 joins the Elite group of Players who have defeated all the Big 3 players atleast once.. https://t.co/mH9eZLGYMS

The World No. 8's victory over Roger Federer came at the 2019 Cincinnati Masters (1-0) in their only meeting, while he bested Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters (1-2) in their third meeting.

Tommy Haas and Novak Djokovic met in only one ATP tour final before the former's retirement in 2017. Haas defeated the World No. 1 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 to win the 2009 Halle Open, his 12th career title (out of 15).

Jason @Certinfy Haas wins Halle for the second time (first in 2009 beating Djokovic in the final) beating Federer 7-6(5) 6-4. Not bad for a 34 year old, no? Haas wins Halle for the second time (first in 2009 beating Djokovic in the final) beating Federer 7-6(5) 6-4. Not bad for a 34 year old, no?

It marked the German's first victory over the World No. 1, coming on the back of two consecutive losses. The pair faced off six more times after that, with four of those going in the Serb's favor, including the last two meetings at the 2013 Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

#3 Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov's only victory over Novak Djokovic came in an ATP final

Karen Khachanov defeated Novak Djokovic in the only final they contested, bringing up his fourth ATP tour title in the process. Facing off in the 2018 Paris Masters, the Russian defeated the World No. 1 7-5, 6-4 to win his first Masters 1000 title.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Surprising finish to the 2018 individual season with Khachanov, 22, defeating Djokovic to win Paris and Zverev, 21, defeating Djokovic to win the ATP Finals in London. What can the next generation do in the Slams in 2019? Surprising finish to the 2018 individual season with Khachanov, 22, defeating Djokovic to win Paris and Zverev, 21, defeating Djokovic to win the ATP Finals in London. What can the next generation do in the Slams in 2019?

To date, it is Khachanov's only win over the 20-time Grand Slam champion in seven attempts. The World No. 26 has finished second-best five times in a row since then, including the 2020 Roland Garros and the 2022 Serbia Open.

Although Alexander Zverev trails the head-to-head against Novak Djokovic 4-7, he has won both of the finals he played against the 34-year-old. The German's first victory came at the 2017 Rome Masters, where he defeated the Serb 6-4, 6-3 to win his fourth ATP tour title and first Masters 1000 title.

The World No. 3 prevailed over the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the 2018 ATP Finals as well, besting him with an identical 6-4, 6-3 scoreline to notch up his 10th career title and first of two Year-end Championships.

Stan Wawrinka won two of his three Grand Slam titles beating Novak Djokovic in the final

Stan Wawrinka has only six wins against Novak Djokovic as opposed to 19 losses, but three of them have come in summit clashes. Their first ever final meeting came at the 2006 Croatia Open, where the Serb retired during the first set to hand Wawrinka his first career title.

The World No. 1 won their next two finals showdowns, vanquishing the three-time Major winner at the 2007 Vienna Open and the 2008 Rome Masters. The Swiss then bounced back with two Grand Slam upsets on the trot, first defeating the Serb at the 2015 Roland Garros 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to rack up his second Slam title.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Stanimal defeated Djokovic 4 times in Grand Slams, including 2015 French Open final and 2016 US Open final



Do you agree with him?



#NovakDjokovic #StanislasWawrinka #GrandSlams Stanislas Wawrinka believes Novak Djokovic feared him at Grand SlamsStanimal defeated Djokovic 4 times in Grand Slams, including 2015 French Open final and 2016 US Open finalDo you agree with him? Stanislas Wawrinka believes Novak Djokovic feared him at Grand Slams 😮Stanimal defeated Djokovic 4 times in Grand Slams, including 2015 French Open final and 2016 US Open final 🔥Do you agree with him?#NovakDjokovic #StanislasWawrinka #GrandSlams https://t.co/HWJCgPLxCw

Wawrinka then dwarfed the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the 2016 US Open 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 to win his most recent Major title. The pair faced off once more on the ATP tour in the fourth round of the 2019 US Open, which again went in the Swiss' favor.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala