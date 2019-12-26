5 players that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all love facing

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are the 3 leading Grand Slam titlists in the Open Era

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are three of the most prominent names in men's professional tennis.

The trio, known as the "Big 3" due to their stupendous achievements in the sport, have the most Grand Slam titles, Grand Slam match wins, Masters 1000 titles and Masters 1000 match wins in the Open Era.

With each possessing a win-loss record of over 82% during the course of their illustrious careers, the Big 3 have three of the top four match win records of any player to have played over 200 matches.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have swept all the Grand Slam titles in the last three years, their best run in Majors since winning 17 in a row between the 2005 French Open to 2009 Wimbledon.

You may also like: Big 3's domination of the Grand Slam scene in the decade that was 2010 to 2019

Among over 150 players to have played each member of the Big 3 troika, only 28 have beaten Federer, Nadal and Djokovic at least once. None of them possesses a winning head-to-head record against each of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Only Dominik Hrbaty (2/3 against Federer, 3/4 against Nadal, and 0/1 against Djokovic) has a cumulative winning head-to-head (5/8, 63%) record against the Big 3.

On that note, let us meet the top five players that each of the Big 3 loves facing.

#T4 Thomaz Bellucci

Thomaz Bellucci

Both of Thomaz Bellucci's clashes with Federer happened in 2012, with the Brazilian southpaw taking a set off the Swiss maestro at the Indian Wells and Basel Round of 16 before going down in three each time.

Advertisement

In six meetings with Nadal, the only time Bellucci managed to take a set off his fellow southpaw came in the pair's latest meeting at the 2016 Rio Olympics quarterfinals. Four of Bellucci's six other clashes with Nadal have come at Grand Slams - twice each at the French Open and Wimbledon. Bellucci is one of 13 players Nadal has beaten six or more times without enduring a defeat.

Like against Nadal, Bellucci is also winless in six matches with Djokovic. All of their matches have taken place between 2010 and 2016 at the Masters 1000 level - thrice in Rome, and once each in Montreal, Paris-Bercy and Madrid.

The Brazilian left-hander is one of 16 players Djokovic has beaten six or more times without losing once.

You may also like: 3 milestones Nadal could achieve in 2020

1 / 3 NEXT