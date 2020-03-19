5 Players who would have more Grand Slams if not for the Big Three

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have won 56 of the last 67 Grand Slam titles.

With the big three dominating tennis, we look at the five players who could have won more Grand Slams if not for them.

The Big Three in tennis

One of the most common terms in tennis used to describe Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic is the "Big Three." It's a validation of the sheer dominance and longevity that these three men have had on the game for nearly two decades. They have won 56 of the last 67 Grand Slams, with Federer leading the way with 20 wins, with Nadal and Djokovic following suit with 19 and 17 wins respectively. If not for injuries, there is no doubt that they would have added to the tally.

Regardless of the surface, these three have dominated in all courts and in all conditions and have only enhanced their legacy in the sport. There have been players few and far in between who have managed to shock the world by beating them but eventually, even they have crumbled to the sheer strength and will of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

That being said, we look at the five players who could have won more Grand Slams if not for these three individuals.

#1 Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick retired after the 2012 US Open

One of the greatest servers of all time, Andy Roddick had a career that will always be regarded as what could have been. His only Grand Slam victory came at home turf at the Flushing Meadows where he captured the US Open title in 2003. It was supposed to be the first of many for the American but that wasn't to be the case.

After winning the last Slam of the year in 2003, he was world number 1. Roddick became the youngest American to hold the top spot since computer rankings were introduced in 1973. He also became the first American to finish world number 1 since Andre Agassi in 1999.

Roddick won 32 singles titles during his career and reached the Wimbledon final thrice in 2004, 2005 and 2009, losing to Roger Federer each and every time. He also lost the 2007 and 2009 Australian Open semifinals to the Swiss maestro. The American eventually retired in 2012 before trying his hand in doubles but didn't fare that well.

1 / 3 NEXT