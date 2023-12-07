5 players who will compete at the 2024 Australian Open using protected ranking ft. Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka

Players are getting ready for the 2024 Australian Open, which is set to get underway next month. They're already signed up for the warm-up events, with almost all of them boasting of a strong line-up.

As far as the season's first Major is concerned, all the top names across the ATP and WTA tours are set to compete. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, along with Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, among others, headline the field.

Most of the big guns were able to rely on their current ranking to make the cut for the Australian Open. However, the tournament also heralds the return of a few high-profile names who were sidelined for various reasons.

These players have relied on the "protected ranking" system to secure a main draw spot. On that note, here's a look at five players who have used the feature to get into the Australian Open:

#5 Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic at the 2023 Davis Cup

The oft-injured Raonic made his long-awaited return to tennis after a gap of two years at the 2023 Libema Open. But it wasn't a full-fledged comeback as he played just five big tournaments, including Wimbledon, where he made it to the second round.

Naturally, despite having a headstart over other players in this list, Raonic didn't accrue enough points for a direct entry. With a 34-11 record in Melbourne, it stands out as his best performing Major.

Raonic's best result Down Under has been a semifinal finish in 2016, along with four other quarterfinal appearances. He made it to the fourth round in 2021, which was also the last time he competed here.

#4 Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 French Open

Kerber announced her pregnancy in late 2022 and after more than a year of maternity leave, she is prepared to make a comeback next year. The Australian Open is a special place for her as she claimed her maiden Major title here in 2016.

Kerber outlasted the great Serena Williams in three sets to win the title back then. In the same season she finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon and won the US Open too, which pushed her atop the rankings for the first time.

Kerber's previous two appearances in Melbourne were disappointing as she faltered at the very first hurdle. With a 32-14 record at the venue, it stands out as the second best Major in terms of results for the German.

#3 Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic at the 2023 Cinch Championships

Cilic sustained an injury in his very first tournament of 2023, which caused him to sit out the rest of the season. He's now set to return to action next year after a long break.

Cilic's a former runner-up at the Australian Open as he went down to Roger Federer in five sets in the 2018 title clash. He reached the last four in 2010 as well and has compiled a 35-14 record here over the years.

#2 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open

Osaka also missed out on the 2023 season on account of her preganacy. She's one of the many mothers making a comeback along with Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina. The latter two already played a few tournaments this year, with some good results to boot.

The Australian Open is one of Osaka's favorite hunting grounds. She claimed her second Major title here in 2019 and ascended to the top of the rankings. A couple of years later she secured her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne Park.

Osaka has produced some of her best tennis at the Australian Open. She has a 24-5 record and has always made it past the first round at the very least. She reached the third round during her most latest appearance, which was in 2022.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 ATP Finals

Nadal's the biggest name to have used a protected ranking to enter the tournament. He suffered an injury during his second-round exit from this year's Australian Open and opted to spend the entire year getting his health back on track.

Now, the Spaniard is back again, though he himself has downplayed his odds of success. Nadal is a two-time champion at the Australian Open. He won his first title here back in 2009 and his second in 2022, which helped him complete a second Career Grand Slam.

Nadal has also finished as the runner-up here on four occasions as he lost the 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019 finals. He has a 77-16 record at the Australian Open, with the Major being his second-best in terms of match wins after the French Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here