5 players who will miss French Open 2023 ft. Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu

The 2023 French Open will be the first edition of the tournament since 2004 to not feature 14-time champion, Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard announced his withdrawal from the clay-court Major in a press conference he held at his academy in Mallorca. Nadal said that he is yet to recover from the injury he suffered at the Australian Open. As a result of his absence at this year's Roland Garros, Nadal will drop below the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career since April 2003.

The King of Clay isn't the only player who will skip the French Open as there are others who have done the same because of fitness or other reasons. Some of them are big names in tennis at present who have often produced great moments at Roland Garros.

On that note, let's take a look at five such players who will miss the French Open 2023.

#1. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is the biggest name missing from this year's French Open as he is yet to recover from an injury. The Spaniard's hip injury at the Australian Open was initially scheduled to take six to eight weeks to heal. However, things haven't gone as planned for him and as a result, he will be unable to defend his title in Paris.

This will be the first time since 2004 that Nadal will not compete at the French Open. He is set to drop out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings because of his inability to defend his winner's points from last year.

The King of Clay stated that he would be taking a long break from tennis so that he is at his best to compete during the 2024 season, which could be the last of his career. Many will be disappointed to see Nadal not play this year's French Open and will hope to see him back one last time next year.

#2. Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu will also miss the French Open as she is currently recovering after undergoing three surgeries on her hands and ankle.

The Brit has been dealing with a lot of injury issues over the past 10 months and decided to withdraw from the Madrid Open in order to undergo surgery. She stated that she would be out of action for the next few months, thus confirming her absence from the French Open and Wimbledon.

Raducanu's withdrawal from the Madrid Open saw her drop below the top 100 of the WTA rankings and she could drop further due to her prolonged absence.

#3. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is another well-known name that will be missing in this year's French Open. The Japanese is currently expecting her first child and as a result, has taken a long break from tennis. Osaka announced her pregnancy in January, shortly after withdrawing from the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 is yet to play a match since last season's Tokyo Open. She competed at the French Open in 2022 and suffered a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

The Japanese's best record so far at the clay-court Major is reaching the third round in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

#4. Simona Halep

Simona Halep

Simona Halep has produced some terrific performances at the French Open, winning it in 2018 and reaching the final in 2014 and 2017. However, the Romanian will not be able to compete at the clay-court Major this season as she is still suspended after testing positive for the prohibited substance Roxadustat.

Halep has not played a single match since her shocking opening-round elimination at last year's US Open. The Romanian recently said that she wished to be heard by an independent court.

"I believe that it's not fair to spend eight months without even being judged by the tribunal. Emotionally, the whole period has not been easy. I'm not asking for special treatment. I just ask to be judged. How much longer is this going to take?"

#5. Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios will not be able to compete at the French Open due to a left foot injury he suffered while his car was being stolen earlier this month.

Kyrgios is yet to play a match this season due to a knee issue and was getting close to making a comeback. However, the foot injury has forced his return to be delayed.

"With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don't know how. Basically, it's just set him back about 2½ weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam," the Aussie's agent Daniel Horsfall said.

