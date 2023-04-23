5 players who will miss Madrid Open 2023 ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

The 2023 Madrid Open - a claycourt event since 2009 - starts on April 26 at the Caja Magica. It's a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament, meaning the creme de la creme of both tours will descend on the Spanish capital for nearly a fortnight.

The men's draw is a 56-player field, with the top eight seeds getting byes to the second round, while the women's draw will feature 64 players. However, there will be a few top players conspicuous by their absence across both draws, especially on the men's side.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the five big names (in no particular order) who will not feature at the 2023 Madrid Open at the Caja Magica next week:

#1 Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini

Former Top-10 player Matteo Berrettini will be one of the top players who will not feature at this year's Madrid Open.

The World No. 22 suffered a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique last week, which forced him to pull out of his Monte-Carlo last-16 clash with Holger Rune. On Friday, the 27-year-old announced on social media that his rehabilitation process has started in Barcelona but that he will have to miss the Madrid Open.

Berrettini posted on his Instagram story:

"The intense rehab program has begun with my medical team in Barcelona. I will do everything I can to be back competing as soon as possible. Unfortunately, I will not be able to compete in Madrid. I will keep you all updated when I have more news. Grazie for all the support."

The Italian is 7-6 on the season and has a 4-1 record in Madrid, reaching the final in his last appearance in 2021.

#2 Rafael Nadal (five-time Madrid Open winner)

Nadal will not be in action next week.

Rafael Nadal is another big-name player who will miss the Madrid Open next week.

In fact, the former World No. 1 hasn't played since injuring his hip during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open. Suffering a setback in his rehabilitation, the Spaniard missed Monte-Carlo and Barcelona and will now not feature in Madrid either.

The five-time winner said in a video published on social media:

“The last few weeks and months have been difficult. As you know, I picked up a significant injury in Australia, to my psoas. First it was going to be a six to eight-week recovery period. We’re in the 14th week, and the reality is that the situation is not what we expected.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. https://t.co/m0TbsGFn5t

He continued:

“In any case, I have followed the medical advice but the progress has not been as they told us at the beginning. We find ourselves in a difficult situation, the weeks are passing by.

"I was excited to play in the most important tournaments in my career such as Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros. So far, I’ve missed Monte-Carlo and Barcelona and I also wanted to tell you that I won’t be able to be in Madrid.”

The World No. 14 is 1-3 on the season.

#3 Novak Djokovic (three-time Madrid Open winner)

Djokovic will also miss the tournament.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will miss the 2023 Madrid Open. Although no reason for his withdrawal has been mentioned, the Serb has apparently pulled out due to issues in his right elbow.

Djokovic lost to Dusan Lajovic in the Sprska Open quarterfinals this week and later said that he wasn't in optimum condition to play the tournament. In a tweet, Madrid organisers wished the 35-year-old a speedy recovery:

"DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole."

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole @DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole 😘 https://t.co/M44rUvnrH1

Djokovic is a three-time winner in Madrid, where he has a 30-9 record, making the semifinals last year (lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz).

#4 Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios hasn't played this year.

Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, will be another high-profile absentee at the Madrid Open next week.

The Australian hasn't played competitively this year at all due to a knee injury, starting from the Australian Open. His manager Daniel Horsfall told SEN Breakfast in February:

“[Knee] surgery went great, to be honest, we couldn’t have asked for a better result. We’re all pretty pleased, the team is ready to go, when he’s ready, we’re ready. He’s in a knee brace at the moment, he only has movement up to about 70 degrees."

His injury hasn't healed enough to participate at the Madrid Open. Interestingly, the World No. 24's last appearance at the tournament was in 2019. He has played only one claycourt event since then.

#5 Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic will miss the Madrid Masters.

Belinda Bencic is a confirmed absentee in the women's draw at the Madrid Open next week.

Grappling with a hip injury since March, the Swiss player has withdrawn from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, hoping to recover in time before Roland Garros.

She wrote on her Instagram story:

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to provide you all with a quick update that I, unfortunately, will be missing both Madrid and Rome in the next few weeks. I have some discomfort on my hip, which I struggled a bit with during the US Open swing as well and need to take a little rest and recover to be back at 100% before Roland Garros."

Bencic has a 20-6 record this year.

