After suffering a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique muscle last week, Matteo Berrettini has announced that he will not participate in the 2023 Madrid Open, beginning on April 26.

Berrettini defeated America's Maxime Cressy and Argentine Francisco Cerundolo at the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters. During his match against Cerundolo, the Italian tore his oblique muscle. Although he won the match, the injury forced him to pull out of the tournament ahead of a mouthwatering clash with Holger Rune.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up took to social media on Friday (April 21) to reveal his decision about Madrid and that he had started the rehabilitation process in Barcelona. His doctor is the same as Rafael Nadal's — Angel Ruiz Cotorro.

“The intense rehab program has begun with my medical team in Barcelona. I will do everything I can to be back competing as soon as possible. Unfortunately, I will not be able to compete in Madrid. I will keep you all updated when I have more news. Grazie for all the support," Berrettini wrote on Instagram stories.

Matteo Berrettini wrote on Instagram stories

Matteo Berrettini has had a below-par 2023 season so far, winning seven and losing six matches. He was involved in a thrilling five-setter with former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open, which went the Brit's way. The 27-year-old was eliminated by Japan's Taro Daniel and America's Mackenzie McDonald in the opening rounds of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, respectively.

Matteo Berrettini doubtful for Italian Open, says his coach

Matteo Berretiini at the 2023 United Cup

Speaking to the daily newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Matteo Berrettini's coach Vincenzo Santopadre recently suggested that his participation in the Italian Open was improbable due to the injury.

“You know, he's a very introspective guy, who gets to the bottom of things," Santopadre said. "Last year, after the operation, he came back and won two tournaments. Then it was a continuous stop and go. Sooner or later he had to pay the price. Right now it's more no than yes regarding his participation in the Rome tournament, there's no point in having any illusions."

"If things go faster than expected, we will be happy to be able to play. It sucks, there's no denying it. Let's see what the doctor says but to start doing physiotherapy, you have to understand how the injury heals. It's a type of injury he's had before, so on the one hand he's calmer because he knows what to expect," he added.

Berrettini reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. An injury didn't allow him to play in Paris in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes