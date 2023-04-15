Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta has broken her silence and has spoken up against the relentless bullying she and Berrettini have faced since going public with their relationship in January this year.

Berrettini dated fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanović from 2019 to the summer of 2022. Satta, a TV presenter, was married to footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng from 2016 to 2020, who represented the Ghanian national team. Satta shares a son Maddox Prince Boateng with her ex-husband.

Since going public with their relationship, Satta and Berrettini have drawn a lot of flack, especially due to Satta being a decade senior to the 27-year-old Italian tennis star. The couple has faced relentless bullying as the media and fans blamed Berrettini's new relationship for his poor results on the court.

Satta finally broke her silence and posted a long video on her Instagram story, calling out the haters for trolling the couple.

"I have been receiving a lot of messages of insults, bullying and sexism for months. I am attacked for the sentimental story I am experiencing. In 2023 this type of bullying must not exist," Satta stated.

Satta also shared her opinion over being a celebrity and accepting the cons of leading a public life, however she prefers keeping certain aspects of her life private.

"I have chosen and accepted to be a public figure and all that it entails: paparazzi, questions, gossip . I show my daily life on social networks, I tell myself. But I also love to keep some things to myself," Satta added.

The Italian also shared her frustration over not knowing exactly what her crime is, which is leading to this intense level of scrutiny.

"I don't even know what I'm accused of? Of being a woman? Why is my partner experiencing a more difficult moment? If the opposite had happened? Would the man have been blamed? But then blamed for what: what did I do?" Satta shared her frustration.

Satta then stated that women should be supported and protected. She insists that women should come together to support each other and not tear each other down.

"I love social media but why insult and offend? I can't conceive this ignorance and I say enough to keyboard lions, who wake up and insult me or other women. But if it were your girlfriend? Your daughter. I receive insults and meanness from other women , when we should come together and support each other," the Italian mentioned.

Matteo Berrettini reveals diagnosis of his injury after withdrawal from Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berretini at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini, who withdrew from the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters before his Round of 16 match against Holger Rune, has disclosed the reason for his withdrawal.

The Italian, who was playing on his home soil, revealed that he started feeling pain in his oblique (waist muscles). After an MRI, it was disclosed that the 27-year-old suffered a grade 2 tear in the internal oblique muscle.

Matteo Berrettini took to Instagram to share the reason behind his withdrawal and lamented that he suffered this injury right when he started to improve his tennis levels. The Italian also thanked his fans for their support.

"I don’t know where to start….I was finally finding my level and getting back to where I wanted to be….this is a difficult one," Matteo Berrettini wrote.

"I felt some pain in my obliques during my match yesterday. The pain became significantly worse overnight. After consulting with my medical team we decided to have an MRI scan this morning. I have a grade 2 tear in my internal oblique muscle," Berrettini captioned the post.

See Matteo Berrettini's post and complete caption below:

Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta also showed support in the comments with a heart and a strong arm flex emoji.

