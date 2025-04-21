5 players who will miss the Madrid Open 2025 ft. Jannik Sinner, Danielle Collins

The world's top tennis players will be camped in Spain for the next fortnight for the Madrid Open 2025. The combined Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament will be held from April 22 to May 4. Iga Swiatek and Andrey Rublev are the defending champions in singles.

Novak Djokovic will be on the hunt for his milestone 100th career title. Carlos Alcaraz will be seeking his third title at the Madrid Open, as will World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Petra Kvitova, who's a three-time champion at the venue, will continue her comeback following the birth of her first child.

Bianca Andreescu, Reilly Opelka, and Anastasija Sevastova are some of the other notable names on the comeback trail as well. Many top players are accounted for, while others are returning after a hiatus. However, some notable names aren't part of the draw this time due to various reasons. Here's a look at five players who won't be in action at the Madrid Open 2025:

#5. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Linz Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sara Sorribes Tormo captured one of the biggest titles of her career in front of her home crowd at the Madrid Open 2024. She took home the doubles trophy with Cristina Bucsa a year ago, becoming the first all-Spanish pair to do so in Madrid. She also made the quarterfinals in singles in 2022 and the fourth round last year.

However, she won't be making an appearance at her home tournament this year, or anywhere else for the foreseeable future. Sorribes Tormo announced an indefinite hiatus from the sport a few days ago, citing fatigue. She stated that she needed some time to figure things out and could potentially make a comeback after that. Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka were some of the prominent names to take a break from the sport in the past due to burnout.

#4. Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova's career has been plagued by injuries. It is the same story this year as well. She's set to skip this year's Madrid Open as she continues to recuperate after a shoulder injury. She's likely to be sidelined for another few months. She hasn't competed since losing to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Vondrousova missed a good chunk of the 2024 season due to recurring injuries as well and competed in only 12 tournaments. After being sidelined for most of 2022, she staged a successful comeback in 2023 with her Wimbledon triumph. She will aim to replicate the same level of success once she's done with her current rehabilitation.

#3. Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova at the WTA Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Barbora Krejcikova stormed to her second Major title in singles at last year's Wimbledon and capped off the season with a semifinal showing at the WTA Finals. Expectations were high from her this year, but unfortunately, she's yet to even play a match.

A nagging back injury has kept Krejcikova on the sidelines for the entire year so far. The timing of the injury was quite unfortunate as she appeared to be hitting her stride once again with her strong results in 2024. She won the doubles title at the Madrid Open in 2021 and reached the fourth round in singles in 2023.

#2. Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Danielle Collins kicked off her clay swing with a quarterfinal showing at the Charleston Open. She then pulled out of last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart due to an injury. It appears as if she hasn't recovered in time since she has now withdrawn from the Madrid Open as well.

Collins arrived at last year's Madrid Open in red-hot form. She won the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. She continued her winning ways until the fourth round of the Madrid Open, where she lost to second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. One of the fiercest competitors on the tour, the American's presence will be missed.

#1. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The biggest name to skip the Madrid Open is men's World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He was on top of the world after successfully defending his Australian Open crown at the start of the season. However, the spectre of his positive doping tests from last year still hovered above him.

Sinner had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024, though news of the same was only announced in August. The drawn-out doping saga concluded soon after his victory in Melbourne this year. He was handed a three-month ban for his offence. He has been on the sidelines since February 9 and has been patiently waiting for his sentence to end.

The Madrid Open will be the last tournament that Sinner will miss as a part of his ban. His suspension will end on May 4, just in time for him to return to action in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open.

